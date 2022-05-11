DIDWW and Telesmart.io Partner to Enable Service Providers to Rapidly Access Global Numbers and Deliver Them to Customers

Through DIDWW and Telesmart.io's collaboration, customers gain an expansive numbering ecosystem with access to a network of DIDWW virtual phone numbers and a guaranteed caller ID. As a global telecom provider, DIDWW offers extensive coverage of local, national, mobile and toll-free virtual phone numbers in over 80 countries. Additionally, both voice and SMS communications may be enabled on the same number, and when combined with local two-way SIP trunks, customers benefit from a unique solution optimized for business VoIP communications.

Laura Malyseva, Senior Account Manager at DIDWW, added, "We are excited to cooperate with Telesmart.io and allow their business customers to leverage comprehensive DIDWW VoIP solutions, such as premium SIP trunking and virtual phone numbers all over the world."

Telesmart.io's all-in-one global number inventory management platform enables users to efficiently manage their DID number inventory, porting and routing from all providers such as DIDWW, while switching seamlessly and on-demand, creating significant cost-efficiencies. Telesmart.io's API-enabled platform supports a BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) model that enables instant number provisioning for enterprise customers across multiple markets and industries.

"By working with DIDWW, we're diversifying our numbering ecosystem for our customers so as demand accelerates, they can access more numbers. DIDWW has established itself as a leading global communications supplier, and we're pleased that this partnership will enable us to enhance our user experience, while giving DIDWW an immediate and exciting opportunity to monetise a growing industry," said Neil Kitcher, CEO and Co-Founder at Telesmart.io. "It's a win-win situation, and we look forward to working closely with the team at DIDWW moving forward."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

To learn more about DIDWW, please visit https://www.didww.com/ .

About Telesmart.io

Telesmart.io provides global number and messaging services that enable partners to rapidly grow new revenue streams, expand their product portfolios and serve more of their customers' needs. Its self-service portal makes procuring and managing global numbers and messaging services simple, with a friction-free user experience to accelerate monetisation and serve growing user demand for communication services. Partners can white label the platform to immediately offer their own global inventories and chosen suppliers, monetising the opportunity in Communication Platform as a Service (CPaaS) and customer engagement platforms. It is API-enabled for seamless integration into existing platforms.

To learn more about Telesmart.io, please visit https://www.telesmart.io .

