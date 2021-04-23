DIDWW enables Hemmersbach to seamlessly transition to VoIP globally

This initiative will see the DIDWW private global voice and SMS network enabling seamless communication for Hemmersbach, which currently serves customers in more than 190 countries and operates through 50 subsidiaries worldwide.

To successfully manage such a large volume of internal and external communications, Hemmersbach will leverage the robust and geo-redundant VoIP network at DIDWW. The company's extensive international coverage of virtual phone numbers and its powerful local dialing solution will ensure a fully-compliant and reliable service, as well as excellent quality calls.

Benjamin E. Zeller, Manager Data Center & Communication at Hemmersbach, said, "We've been a content customer of DIDWW for many years now, as they offer a wide range of local numbers on a global level for a reasonable price."

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, added, "DIDWW enables a seamless transition to VoIP not only for operators, but also for leading businesses such as Hemmersbach. Our reliable solutions allow for more efficient and productive enterprise communications. We are delighted to work closely with Hemmersbach and keep their 4000 employees and customers all over the world connected on our global and premium quality network.

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

About Hemmersbach

Hemmersbach enables the world's leading IT companies to provide Device as a Service and Global Field Service in over 190 countries. Founded in 2000, the global company with Nuremberg roots initially focused on classic IT field service. Today, the Hemmersbach Group employs 4,000 people in over 50 subsidiaries worldwide. The hidden champion performs nearly seven million assignments annually for seven of the world's ten largest IT manufacturers. In fiscal year 2019, Hemmersbach generated sales of 240 million euros. Twenty percent of profits go directly to the company's own Direct Action programs: Hemmersbach Rhino Force protects rhinos from extinction in Southern Africa. Hemmersbach Kids' Family cares for children in need in India and Poland.

