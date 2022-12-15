DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DIDWW , a global provider of premium quality VoIP communications and SIP trunking services, has further expanded its license portfolio that offers businesses compliant two-way Voice and SMS communications. Slovenia, Croatia and Spain have been added to the constantly growing list of 28 countries where DIDWW holds national telecom operator licenses with its own numbering resources.

DIDWW now licensed as a telecom operator in Slovenia, Croatia and Spain

The importance of telecom operator licenses has greatly increased over the years as VoIP services are being adopted by a growing number of larger corporations and governmental institutions. Being a licensed carrier confirms that a company is able to ensure a high level of service quality and availability and allows license holders, such as DIDWW, to match the stringent regulatory requirements demanded by wholesale VoIP providers, enterprises and businesses. Voice and SMS-enabled global phone numbers and first-class SIP trunking services are some of the most important components for any company when optimizing their business communications.

Now covering 28 countries, including Slovenia, Croatia and Spain, businesses and telecom service providers can leverage DIDWW's robust and geo-redundant VoIP network to successfully manage large volumes of internal and external communications. In addition, the operator's highly functional two-way SIP trunking solution ensures a fully-compliant and reliable service with virtually unlimited call capacity, flexible SIP trunk settings, truly local dialing and premium voice quality.

Ligita Chochlova, Regulatory Compliance Manager at DIDWW, said, "The addition of three new countries is part of our commitment to offer fully compliant communication services to customers in all the markets in which DIDWW operates. We apply our expertise to ensure full compliance with all local market regulations, thereby providing the most reliable voice services for telecoms, enterprises and SMBs."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over Voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

