DIDWW voice services compatible with Ribbon’s cloud communication solutions

The DIDWW two-way SIP trunking solution is fully interoperable with Ribbon's Session Border Controllers SWe Edge & CNe Edge. This combination will make it easy to provide mutual customers with secure, real-time services, while supporting simpler and more cost-effective connectivity for a wide range of unified communications (UC) solutions. Compatibility includes industry-leading providers such as Microsoft, Zoom, Cisco, Amazon, Ring Central, Twilio, Genesys, NICE CXone and more.

The interoperability of DIDWW's two-way voice services with Ribbon's SBCs will provide customers with an extremely easy setup process. The powerful DIDWW SIP trunking solution offers virtually unlimited call capacity and flexible VoIP trunk configurations to assist businesses of any size in expanding their local or international communications. The company's extensive international coverage of virtual phone numbers in 80+ countries, coupled with its local dialing solution and robust APIs, will ensure fully-compliant and secure services for UCaaS providers.

Laura Pakamaniene, Business Development Manager at DIDWW, said, "We are proud to become a Ribbon channel partner and to provide a full integration of our services with their widely used communication platforms. Businesses are increasingly interested in the BYOC (Bring Your Own Carrier) model, and we are therefore extremely pleased to make the Ribbon and DIDWW platforms interoperable and have our joint services being easily accessible by customers around the globe."

About DIDWW

DIDWW is a platform for telecommunication professionals with full self-service access and real-time provisioning, APIs and all the necessary building blocks for achieving the ultimate control over voice and SMS services.

The company offers the largest fully compliant international coverage of local, national, mobile, toll-free voice and SMS-enabled virtual phone numbers, two-way local and global SIP trunks, access to local emergency services, flexible capacity options, free global number portability, a number selection tool, and more.

DIDWW delivers premium quality services to thousands of operators worldwide through a private and fully geo-redundant network with mission-critical reliability and guaranteed SLAs. Their customers enjoy advanced solutions coupled with a unique service experience and superior value, all driven by a highly motivated team of professionals.

