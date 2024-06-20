Die Bonder Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 189.1 million from 2024-2028, Rising electronics production across the world boost the market, Technavio

Technavio

Jun 20, 2024, 14:30 ET

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global die bonder equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 189.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.07%  during the forecast period. Rising electronics production across the world is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in number of osat vendors. However, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry  poses a challenge. Key market players include ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, DIAS Automation HK Ltd., Dr. Tresky AG, ficonTEC Service GmbH, Finetech GmbH and Co. KG, Four Technos Co. Ltd., HYBOND Inc., Indubond, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Ltd., Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paroteq GmbH, SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORP., SHIBUYA Corp., UniTemp GmbH, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global die bonder equipment market 2024-2028
Die Bonder Equipment Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018 - 2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07%

Market growth 2024-2028

USD 189.1 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

3.85

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 80%

Key countries

Taiwan, China, South Korea, US, and Canada

Key companies profiled

ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, DIAS Automation HK Ltd., Dr. Tresky AG, ficonTEC Service GmbH, Finetech GmbH and Co. KG, Four Technos Co. Ltd., HYBOND Inc., Indubond, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Ltd., Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paroteq GmbH, SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORP., SHIBUYA Corp., UniTemp GmbH, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Segment Overview 

This die bonder equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by  

  1. End-user 
    • 1.1 OSATs
    • 1.2 IDMs
  2. Type 
    • 2.1 Fully automatic die bonder equipment
    • 2.2 Semi-automatic die bonder equipment
  3. Geography 
    • 3.1 APAC
    • 3.2 North America
    • 3.3 Europe
    • 3.4 South America
    • 3.5 Middle East and Africa


1.1 OSATs- 

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Historic Market Size
5 Five Forces Analysis
6 Market Segmentation

  • End-user
    • OSATs
    • IDMs
  • Type
    • Fully Automatic Die Bonder Equipment
    • Semi-automatic Die Bonder Equipment
  • Geography
    • APAC
    • North America
    • Europe
    • South America
    • Middle East And Africa


7 Customer Landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10 Company Landscape
11 Company Analysis
12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/

