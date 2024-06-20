Die Bonder Equipment Market size is set to grow by USD 189.1 million from 2024-2028, Rising electronics production across the world boost the market, Technavio

NEW YORK, June 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global die bonder equipment market size is estimated to grow by USD 189.1 million from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 4.07% during the forecast period. Rising electronics production across the world is driving market growth, with a trend towards increase in number of osat vendors. However, cyclical nature of semiconductor industry poses a challenge. Key market players include ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, DIAS Automation HK Ltd., Dr. Tresky AG, ficonTEC Service GmbH, Finetech GmbH and Co. KG, Four Technos Co. Ltd., HYBOND Inc., Indubond, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Ltd., Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paroteq GmbH, SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORP., SHIBUYA Corp., UniTemp GmbH, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global die bonder equipment market 2024-2028

Die Bonder Equipment Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 189.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 80% Key countries Taiwan, China, South Korea, US, and Canada Key companies profiled ASMPT Ltd., BE Semiconductor Industries NV, DIAS Automation HK Ltd., Dr. Tresky AG, ficonTEC Service GmbH, Finetech GmbH and Co. KG, Four Technos Co. Ltd., HYBOND Inc., Indubond, Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc., MicroAssembly Technologies Ltd., Mycronic AB, Palomar Technologies Inc., Panasonic Holdings Corp., Paroteq GmbH, SHIBAURA MECHATRONICS CORP., SHIBUYA Corp., UniTemp GmbH, WestBond Inc., and Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Market Driver

Market Challenges

Segment Overview

This die bonder equipment market report extensively covers market segmentation by

End-user 1.1 OSATs

1.2 IDMs Type 2.1 Fully automatic die bonder equipment

2.2 Semi-automatic die bonder equipment Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 South America

3.5 Middle East and Africa



1.1 OSATs-

Research Analysis

Market Research Overview

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

End-user

OSATs



IDMs

Type

Fully Automatic Die Bonder Equipment



Semi-automatic Die Bonder Equipment

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



Middle East And Africa



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

SOURCE Technavio