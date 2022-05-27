Die-cut Lids Market Expands with Rising Consumer Inclination toward Using Sustainable Packaging Solutions, States TMR Report

The global die-cut lids market is projected to gain a valuation of US$ 852.2 Mn by 2025

Rising use of metal packaging solutions by numerous end-use industries is expected to drive the sales growth in the die-cut lids market

ALBANY, N.Y., May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts of a research report by Transparency Market Research (TMR) estimate the global die-cut lids market to attract growth at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period, 2022-2025. Moreover, the global market for die-cut lids is expected to be valued at US$ 852.2 Mn by 2025.

Die-cut lids are gaining immense popularity across varied end-use industries owing to their many features including attractive printing abilities. In order to carry out printing process on die-cut lids, flow and gravure techniques are used as they deliver advanced aesthetics and high level of finishing to lids. Companies from different industry verticals are utilizing the space present on die-cut lids in order to print barcodes, QR codes, and promotion codes. Hence, these lids are being increasingly seen as an opportunity for brand promotion of end-products. Therefore, rising use of technologically advanced tools in the packaging industry is generating profitable opportunities in the die-cut lids market, specifically for die-cut lids manufacturers and suppliers in the USA.

Enterprises operating in the global die-cut lids market are expanding their businesses in newer regions. For this motive, die-cut lids producers are using different strategies such as mergers, collaborations, and acquisitions. Furthermore, several players are focusing on gaining advantage of expanding food retail industry and rising adoption of ready-to-eat food in several developing nations from Asia pacific region including India and China, states a study by TMR.

Request a Report Sample at - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=22391

Die-cut Lids Market: Key Findings

Increasing popularity of die-cut lidding for flexible packaging is resulting into profitable prospects in the global die-cut lids market. Die-cut lids manufacturers are focusing on improving the quality of their products. For instance, several players are focusing on the production of die-cut lids that are thinner and with improved capability to provide protection to products. Moreover, they are creating die-cut lids that are cost-effective. Such efforts are estimated to favor the growth of the die-cut lids market during the forecast period.

Due to extremely perishable nature of dairy products, they are required to be consumed immediately. At the same time, the manufacturers of these products need to follow strict food safety measures. Several features of die cut lids such as their ability to offer 100% barrier against light, moisture, & oxygen transmission, these lids are in high demand in the dairy industry. Moreover, these products are gaining popularity among diary product manufacturers due to their ability to maintain freshness and aroma of a product. Hence, die-cut lids are increasingly utilized in the dairy industry. Thus, companies operating in the die-cut lids market are estimated to gather lucrative prospects from the dairy industry during the forecast period.

How Die-cut Lids Market will recover after covid19 - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=22391

Die-cut Lids Market: Growth Boosters

Surge in the demand for dairy products from many developed and developing nations worldwide is driving the sales growth in the global die-cut lids market

Rising adoption of sustainable packaging solutions across a wide range of end-use industries is estimated to fuel the sales expansion in the market during the forecast period

Increasing use of die-cut lids for medical packaging is creating prominent business opportunities in the market

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=22391

Die-cut Lids Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Sealed Air Corporation

Amcor Limited

Winpak Ltd.

Bemis, Inc.

Constantia Packaging

Watershed packaging Ltd

Berry Plastics Group, Inc.

Uflex Ltd.

Barger Packaging, Inc.

Tadbik Ltd.

Make Enquire before Buying - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=EB&rep_id=22391

Die-cut Lids Market Segmentation

By Material

Paper

Aluminum

Plastic

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)



Polyethylene (PE)



Polypropylene (PP)

Others

By Application

Cups

Trays

Bottles

Jars

Others

By Form

Reel

Pre-Cut

By Sealing Type

Heal Seal

Sealant Seal

By Print Type

Printed

Un-Printed

By End Use

Food Products

Dairy & Dairy Products



Milk





Ice-Cream





Custard





Yoghurt





Cheese & Sour Cream





Margarine & Butter



Sauces, Dips & Dressings



Meat, Poultry & Sea-Food



Ready-to-eat Meals



Coffee



Others

Beverages

Juices



Flavored Drinks



Water



Others

Health Care

Other (Chemicals)

Regions

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Browse Latest Packaging Market Research Reports by TMR:

Plastic Tubs and Lids Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-tubs-and-lids-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/plastic-tubs-and-lids-market.html Flip Lids Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flip-lids-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/flip-lids-market.html Snap on Lids Container Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/snap-on-lids-container-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market research report company providing business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn Blog: https://tmrblog.com Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

SOURCE Transparency Market Research