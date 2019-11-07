Die Hard's Bonnie Bedelia Joins Some of Hollywood's Finest Actors to Read the Classic American Holiday Story - Thicker Than Water
Nov 07, 2019, 08:35 ET
BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This one-day only event, produced by Christopher Barbour Productions Ltd., promises to be memorable for many reasons. Stop by and see what all the fuss is about. This high-powered staged reading will breathe life into what may well become a 21st Century American holiday classic. Thicker Than Water tips its hat to the classic traditions of American theatre storytelling… with a modern voice.
What happens when the clarity of a DNA test brings unwanted news? Can the harshness of today's healthcare system destroy the American family? Nancy Middleton's family is together for the holidays… for the first time in twenty years. This reunion brings home news that could expose Nancy's long held secret… a dark secret that if revealed could save her beloved son's life. A volatile relationship between an American mother and her American daughter hangs in the balance. The dialogue crackles with truth and energy. Will forgiveness and the power of truth redeem this family?
WHAT:
Thicker Than Water – Staged Reading with Classic Cast of Hollywood Actors
Come see the birth of an American play.
"It's a Wonderful Life with a Jewish Deus Ex Machina."
"She was in Die Hard 1 and 2!"
"He was in Kick Ass!"
"That guy is Sarah Silverman's sidekick!"
CAST
Nancy Middleton: Bonnie Bedelia (Die Hard, Presumed Innocent, What/If @Netflix)
Kate: Jaime Ray Newman: (Eastwick, Bates Motel, Some Girls)
Tom: Mather Zickel: (Veronica Mars, Bones, Sarah Silverman show)
Arthur: Garrett M. Brown: (Emily or Oscar, Uncle Buck, Kick Ass!)
Marge: Meagen Fay: (Big Bang Theory, Bones, La La Land)
WHERE:
Garry Marshall Theatre
4252 West Riverside Drive
Burbank CA 91505
Free easy parking at venue
WHEN:
November 17th - 7PM
TICKET PRICE:
Free. Industry and Press invited. Please RSVP
WHO:
Presented by Christopher Barbour Productions Ltd.
Exec. Producer CSI, Criminal Minds, Netflix
Written by T.P. Wilson
Selected as 'Visionary Screenwriter' with Sean Black and Derek Haas - Austin Film Festival.
Directed by Darin Anthony Moving Arts Theatre. Hardest working man in show business.
Media Inquiries:
Tom Wilson
228622@email4pr.com
(213) 448-7326
SOURCE Christopher Barbour Productions Ltd.
Share this article