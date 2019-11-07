Die Hard's Bonnie Bedelia Joins Some of Hollywood's Finest Actors to Read the Classic American Holiday Story - Thicker Than Water

BURBANK, Calif., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This one-day only event, produced by Christopher Barbour Productions Ltd., promises to be memorable for many reasons. Stop by and see what all the fuss is about. This high-powered staged reading will breathe life into what may well become a 21st Century American holiday classic. Thicker Than Water tips its hat to the classic traditions of American theatre storytelling… with a modern voice.

One Night Only! Industry and Press welcome!

What happens when the clarity of a DNA test brings unwanted news? Can the harshness of today's healthcare system destroy the American family? Nancy Middleton's family is together for the holidays… for the first time in twenty years. This reunion brings home news that could expose Nancy's long held secret… a dark secret that if revealed could save her beloved son's life. A volatile relationship between an American mother and her American daughter hangs in the balance. The dialogue crackles with truth and energy. Will forgiveness and the power of truth redeem this family?

WHAT:

Thicker Than Water – Staged Reading with Classic Cast of Hollywood Actors

Come see the birth of an American play.

"It's a Wonderful Life with a Jewish Deus Ex Machina."

"She was in Die Hard 1 and 2!"

"He was in Kick Ass!"

"That guy is Sarah Silverman's sidekick!"

CAST

Nancy Middleton: Bonnie Bedelia (Die Hard, Presumed Innocent, What/If @Netflix)

Kate: Jaime Ray Newman: (Eastwick, Bates Motel, Some Girls)

Tom: Mather Zickel: (Veronica Mars, Bones, Sarah Silverman show)

Arthur: Garrett M. Brown: (Emily or Oscar, Uncle Buck, Kick Ass!)

Marge: Meagen Fay: (Big Bang Theory, Bones, La La Land)

WHERE:

Garry Marshall Theatre

4252 West Riverside Drive

Burbank CA 91505

Free easy parking at venue

WHEN:

November 17th - 7PM

TICKET PRICE:

Free. Industry and Press invited. Please RSVP

WHO:

Presented by Christopher Barbour Productions Ltd.

Exec. Producer CSI, Criminal Minds, Netflix

Written by T.P. Wilson

Selected as 'Visionary Screenwriter' with Sean Black and Derek Haas - Austin Film Festival.

Directed by Darin Anthony Moving Arts Theatre. Hardest working man in show business.

Media Inquiries:

Tom Wilson

228622@email4pr.com

(213) 448-7326

SOURCE Christopher Barbour Productions Ltd.