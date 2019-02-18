Diebold Nixdorf Adds Two New Independent Directors To Its 2019 Board Of Directors Slate

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced that it will add Arthur Anton and Matthew Goldfarb to the company's slate of director nominees for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

"As part of our previously announced ongoing board refreshment initiative, Diebold Nixdorf is refreshing its board to align with the company's strategy, challenges and opportunities," said Gary Greenfield, non-executive chairman of the board, Diebold Nixdorf. "Art and Matthew will bring additional operational, financial and leadership expertise to our board as we continue to build momentum globally in executing our DN Now transformation plans. We look forward to benefiting from their experience and perspectives as we work to realize the full potential of Diebold Nixdorf for all shareholders."

"As long-term shareholders who believe that Diebold Nixdorf has a bright future, I am pleased that we were able to engage constructively with the company in connection with the board's refreshment process," said Mario Gabelli, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GAMCO.

In connection with today's announcement, Diebold Nixdorf and GAMCO have entered into an agreement under which GAMCO will support the Diebold board of directors' slate of nominees, which will include Anton and Goldfarb. The complete agreement will be included as an exhibit to a Current Report on Form 8-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Anton is the chairman and chief executive officer of Swagelok Company, where he has held executive positions since 1998. In addition, he currently serves as a director at Olympic Steel and The Sherwin-Williams Company. He previously held various accounting and management positions at Ernst & Young. He holds an M.S. in Finance from Case Western Reserve University and a B.S. in Economics and Accounting from City University of New York.

Goldfarb is a founder and managing member of Southport Midstream Partners LLC, a private-equity backed energy infrastructure investment firm. He previously served as acting chief executive officer and chief restructuring officer at Cline Mining Corporation and as chief executive officer of Xinergy Ltd. Mr. Goldfarb has held various roles at The Blackstone Group/GSO Capital Partners, Pirate Capital, Icahn Associates and Schulte Roth & Zabel, and previously served on the boards of directors of Sevcon, Inc., Midway Gold, The Pep Boys (Manny, Moe and Jack), Huntingdon Capital Corp., CKE Restaurants, Inc. and James River Coal Company. He holds a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law and B.A. from the University of Wisconsin – Madison.

About Diebold Nixdorf

