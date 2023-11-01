Diebold Nixdorf ATM as a Service Transforms Operations for Texas Dow Employees Credit Union

The end-to-end outsourcing agreement enhances ATM security with new DN Series® devices and optimizes branch and ATM channel efficiency.

HUDSON, Ohio, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in transforming the way people bank and shop, today announced it will upgrade and manage the entire self-service banking channel for Texas Dow Employees Credit Union (TDECU). The credit union will implement the full suite of DN AllConnect Managed ServicesSM and replace 141 ATMs across Member Centers and Buc-ee's convenience stores with DN Series® devices within the following year.

Diebold Nixdorf partners with Texas Dow Employees Credit Union

Improving the security of its ATMs was a key priority for TDECU, the fourth-largest credit union in Texas. To ensure its network is protected by the most up-to-date measures available, Diebold Nixdorf will develop, implement and manage the security strategy for TDECU's entire self-service channel. The new DN Series ATMs provide a multi-layered approach to security to protect against traditional and emerging cyber and physical threats. The ATMs also feature ActivEdge® anti-skimming card readers with NFC capabilities. ActivEdge is the industry's only card reader that requires users to insert their cards long-edge first to protect against skimming attacks. In addition, Diebold Nixdorf's Monitoring and Event Management portal will provide TDECU real-time analytics on the performance of its ATM fleet and remotely repair devices, providing increased availability and a greater member experience.

Through the ATM-as-a-Service model, Diebold Nixdorf is responsible for all operations, including implementation, maintenance, monitoring and event management, compliance, security, cash management and transaction management. This approach will increase branch and ATM channel efficiency and continuously maximize convenience for credit union members. Deployment of the entire solution is expected to be completed within the next year.

Anthony Warden, SVP Member Experience, at Texas Dow Employees Credit Union said: "Protecting our Members has always been a high priority for TDECU. These state-of-the-art protections are setting a new standard and align with our Member-first focus. Additionally, shifting to an ATM-as-a-Service model ensures that if one of our ATMs goes down, we have a trusted partner like Diebold Nixdorf to respond with the proper skills to repair it quickly. It's critical the devices are always available, and this is something our Members deserve."

The DN Series ATMs will be connected to DN AllConnectSM Data Engine to maximize fleet performance and availability through machine learning technologies. By continuously analyzing data patterns, trends and leading indicators, DN AllConnect Data Engine can identify a potential failure and trigger proactive services to mitigate future outages, guaranteeing market-leading availability.

Joe Myers, executive vice president of Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "We are thrilled to partner with TDECU to modernize their self-service network with DN Series ATMs while increasing security and efficiency. Through our ATM-as-a-Service model, they can provide members with reliable access to financial services where and when it's needed and free up front-line staff to focus on customer relations."

About Texas Dow Employees Credit Union

Founded in 1955, TDECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative with more than 378,000 Members and over $4.7 billion in assets. TDECU currently has 39 service locations, including 35 Member Centers, and offers a complete selection of convenient, innovative, and competitive products and services, including a full suite of deposit products as well as mortgage, auto and personal loan products, online and mobile banking. TDECU also offers, through its subsidiaries, retirement planning and wealth management, personal and business insurance products. Members can also access a worldwide network of over 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. For more information visit TDECU.org or call (800) 839-1154.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

X: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-B

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated