Diebold Nixdorf Brings Low-Touch Consumer and Staff Journeys to the NRF Big Show 2022 in New York City

The latest DN Series™ EASY portfolio of retail self-service solutions that are highly modular, more open than ever before and offer the ultimate in uptime and reliability.

Powerful DN AllConnect Services SM like the new Managed Services for every touchpoint in retail stores, such as self-checkout systems or mobile devices concept ensuring high-level availability and promising new offerings including Diebold Nixdorf's new EV charging services solution.

like the new Managed Services for every touchpoint in retail stores, such as self-checkout systems or mobile devices concept ensuring high-level availability and promising new offerings including Diebold Nixdorf's new EV charging services solution. Cloud software platform applications like Vynamic ® FCx for fuel and convenience retailers and Vynamic Engage as well as a sneak preview of the next big innovation Diebold Nixdorf will introduce to the market shortly.

FCx for fuel and convenience retailers and Vynamic Engage as well as a sneak preview of the next big innovation Diebold Nixdorf will introduce to the market shortly. "More to come" smart and intelligent solutions like self-checkout systems that use artificial intelligence to verify users' age and the type of fresh produce a customer is buying.

Storevolution is a strategic program for retailers to design, enable and operate consumer journeys based on four guiding principles: Consumer Centricity; Store Digitalization; High Connectivity; and Store-as-a-Service. When leveraged together, these principles comprise Diebold Nixdorf's vision for the future of retail. The Storevolution represents the future of a low-touch, convenient and personalized customer experience. NRF 2022 attendees will have the opportunity to experience this future up close.

Hermann Wimmer, Senior Vice President, Global Retail at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Retailers must keep pace with customer demands that are increasingly focused on personalization and integration with their existing technology, like their smartphones. For Diebold Nixdorf, the heart of a modern customer journey is the self-checkout. The store of the future must center sleek, modular, customizable, and flexible self-checkouts that surprise and delight customers with their ease of use and connected technology. Those who miss this opportunity will be left behind."

Arvin Jawa, VP, Global Retail Strategy and Regional VP Americas Retail, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "When we look at the landscape of retail technology, we are excited. The diversity of shopping behaviors and consumer desires for personalized checkout and fulfillment processes increased dramatically. Combined with the ubiquity of mobile devices like smartphones or smart watches, this has created an unprecedented opportunity for retailers to design customer journeys that flexibly fit to individual purposes and that build brand loyalty. Our presence at NRF 2022 will demonstrate our commitment to partnering with retailers not only to meet the needs of today's customers, but also to anticipate and adapt to tomorrow's demands."

NRF 2022 is scheduled for January 16-18 at Javits Center in New York City.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

DN-R

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf