Diebold Nixdorf Earns Strong Marks in Human Rights Campaign Foundation's 2022 Annual Corporate Equality Index

HUDSON, Ohio, Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), has received a score of 90 out of 100 on the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation's 2022 Corporate Equality Index (CEI), the nation's foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality. Diebold Nixdorf joins the ranks of 1,271 major U.S.-based businesses that were also ranked in the 2022 CEI. The company's 90 score on its overall diversity and inclusion practices outpaces the average score of all Fortune 500 companies evaluated by the HRC.

The CEI rates companies on detailed criteria falling under four central pillars:

Non-discrimination policies across business entities;

Equitable benefits for LGBTQ+ workers and their families;

Supporting an inclusive culture; and,

Corporate social responsibility.

The CEI rates employers providing these crucial protections to over 20 million U.S. workers and an additional 18 million outside of the United States. Companies rated in the CEI include Fortune magazine's 500 largest publicly traded businesses, American Lawyer magazine's top 200 revenue-grossing law firms (AmLaw 200), and hundreds of publicly and privately held mid- to large-sized businesses. The full report is available at www.hrc.org/cei.

Over the past several years, Diebold Nixdorf has adopted and implemented non-discriminatory policies and provided equitable healthcare and other benefits that are inclusive for all its employees. In 2020, Diebold Nixdorf established the CARE Council, an internal, cross-functional team that works to define and deliver clearly stated, measurable goals and implement them into our operating plan. Their efforts include the establishment of four employee resource groups (ERGs) -- voluntary, self-sustaining employee-led groups based on shared characteristics, social identities or life experiences. The [email protected] group, for example, exists to further the mission and values of the CARE Council, represent the interests of LGBTQ+ employees and support our overall diversity and inclusion goals.

Beth Patrick, Diebold Nixdorf executive vice president, chief people officer, said, "The CEI ranking supports Diebold Nixdorf's goal to fully support and implement diversity into the workplace through equity and positive recognition of differences. We are excited to continue improving on this front as we drive diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives to further build upon our strong foundation of effective environmental, social and governance programs."

Jay Brown, Human Rights Campaign Senior Vice President of Programs, Research and Training, said: "When the Human Rights Campaign Foundation created the Corporate Equality Index 20 years ago, we dreamed that LGBTQ+ workers—from the factory floor to corporate headquarters, in big cities and small towns—could have access to the policies and benefits needed to thrive and live life authentically. We are proud that the Corporate Equality Index paved the way to that reality for countless LGBTQ+ workers in America and abroad. But there is still more to do, which is why we are raising the bar yet again to create more equitable workplaces and a better tomorrow for LGBTQ+ workers everywhere."

About the Human Rights Campaign Foundation

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is the educational arm of the Human Rights Campaign (HRC), America's largest civil rights organization working to achieve equality for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ+) people. Through its programs, the HRC Foundation seeks to make transformational change in the everyday lives of LGBTQ+ people, shedding light on inequity and deepening the public's understanding of LGBTQ+ issues, with a clear focus on advancing transgender and racial justice. Its work has transformed the landscape for more than 15 million workers, 11 million students, 1 million clients in the adoption and foster care system and so much more. The HRC Foundation provides direct consultation and technical assistance to institutions and communities, driving the advancement of inclusive policies and practices; it builds the capacity of future leaders and allies through fellowship and training programs; and, with the firm belief that we are stronger working together, it forges partnerships with advocates in the U.S. and around the globe to increase our impact and shape the future of our work.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

