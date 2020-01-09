Diebold Nixdorf Launches Modular, All-In-One POS Solution At NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show

This is the first BEETLE solution based on a new modular and scalable design consisting of various building blocks – CPU units, touch display panels, adaptable peripherals and I/O hubs – that can be flexibly mixed and matched to create a wide range of different, all-in-one POS deployments. The new POS system offers upgrade capabilities, protects existing investments and makes the system an ideal solution for stores and restaurants.

Diebold Nixdorf's BEETLE A1150 demonstrates the company's commitment to sustainability. The system is specifically designed around energy-saving technologies, including the powerful 8th Generation Intel® CoreTM processor (Whiskey Lake U), the energy-efficient power supply and solid state disk storage media and interfaces that reduce the overall power consumption. Over 90% of the materials used can be recycled making it the environmentally-friendly POS solution.

The BEETLE's flexible configuration options, which feature a click and release design concept, allow it to be modified to virtually any requirement. Adaptable peripherals, such as a magnetic card reader, an iButton waiter lock, a Near Field Communication (NFC) reader and customer displays in various sizes, save valuable counter space. The system offers integrated wireless LAN, Bluetooth and VESA compatibility allowing for easy installation on a counter, pole or wall. Thanks to a fan-less system design with absolutely no moving parts, the risk of system failures is minimized, ensuring higher availability.

Additional features of the BEETLE A1150 include:

Full HD-resolution, 15.6" widescreen display

Height and tilt adjustable desktop stand

A splash-proof system design

Intel vPro compliance, including Intel Active Management Technology

RAID support

Up to two solid state disks (SSD)

Lars Gollenbeck, vice president, Product Management Retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "This all-in-one POS system adapts to the demands and rapidly changing business needs of retailers and sets a new standard regarding configurability, versatility and serviceability. Interchangeable motherboards, touch panels and I/O hubs set a new bar for the industry. The BEETLE A1150 was designed for the highest availability and allows for easy upgrades to future technologies, which protects previous investments by our customers."

Diebold Nixdorf will debut the BEETLE A1150 in booth #3200 at NRF, January 12-14 in New York.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

