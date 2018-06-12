Diebold Nixdorf Names Two Leaders To Key Retail Business Positions

Devora Henderson, a veteran within the retail industry, will lead an important initiative to expand Diebold Nixdorf's customer coverage and build an extensive value-added global channel network of strategic retail business partners and resellers. She previously served the company as vice president, retail, Americas. Prior to joining Diebold Nixdorf, Henderson held multiple leadership roles with Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions and International Business Machines (IBM). At Toshiba, she served as vice president, retail sales, North America and vice president of global alliances. Among her many roles with IBM, she was responsible for channel sales for the East region.

In filling the retail business leadership role in the Americas, O'Donnell will focus on growing the company's retail business in the region and manage a portfolio of innovative solutions that will transform the consumer's experience. He joins the company from Racemi, a cloud migration company, where he was most recently senior vice president, sales and channels. Prior to Racemi, he held multiple leadership roles with IBM, including vice president, mid-Atlantic region; service delivery director, Middle East and Africa; director, Southwest region; and client director.

"We are very happy to appoint Devora to the important new partners and resellers leadership position, and welcome Patrick to the company to continue building our momentum in the significant Americas market," said Mark S. Brewer, senior vice president and managing director, Global Retail. "Their experience in both retail sales and channel leadership will provide a strong foundation as we work to grow our business globally through key third-party relationships and drive the software-driven solutions leading our Storevolution™ strategy in the Americas."

Henderson earned a bachelor's degree in management from the University of South Florida and a master's degree from Nova Southeastern University. O'Donnell graduated with a bachelor's degree in business administration from Northeastern University and an MBA from the Columbia Business School.

