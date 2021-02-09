Diebold Nixdorf Partners With A Top-10 Global Financial Institution On Next-Generation Debit Processing

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the financial and retail industries, announced today that a global financial services firm – one of the world's top ten banks – implemented the company's VynamicTM Payments software to power the bank's debit platform transformation. This initiative combines the bank's transaction activity across multiple banking channels, including millions of debit cards serviced, thousands of branches and tens of thousands of ATMs, into a common processing platform.

As consumer banking becomes increasingly digital, Diebold Nixdorf sought to re-envision payments processing as a key business enabler. Leveraging a cloud-native, microservice architecture and consolidating multiple channels to a single platform unlocks a range of benefits, including: continuous integration and deployment, rapid introduction of new features and payment types, and highly efficient processing at scale. These capabilities from Diebold Nixdorf underpin new consumer functions, including transaction automation and omnichannel connectivity, such as mobile-to-ATM and teller-to-ATM capability. This enables the financial institution to build seamless consumer journeys, regardless of the banking channel, while providing a consistent and personalized user experience for its global clients.

Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "It's a pleasure to partner with such an innovative, global financial institution to define the future of payments software. Together, we are deploying a solution that provides massive gains in development time to market, processing speed and business agility, utilizing a robust, scalable and cloud-native architecture. This partnership and others, like our recent announcement with America First Credit Union, illustrate how Vynamic Payments delivers a next-generation solution that powers the ongoing digitization of consumer banking."

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

