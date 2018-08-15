Diebold Nixdorf Prevails In Federal Circuit Appeal, Invalidating Nautilus Hyosung's Sole Patent In Its Dispute

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) announced today that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit reversed the decision issued by the International Trade Commission (ITC) against the company in a patent dispute against Nautilus Hyosung. The Federal Circuit agreed with Diebold Nixdorf that Hyosung's sole remaining patent in its case against the company is invalid and unenforceable. The Federal Circuit's decision is a victory for the company, reversing the judgment of the ITC that Hyosung's patent was valid and infringed by Diebold Nixdorf.

The patent found to be invalid, U.S. Patent No. 8,523,235, relates to certain automated teller machines (ATMs) with Diebold Nixdorf's ActivMedia™ module. The underlying investigation at the ITC began with four patents, but Hyosung dismissed three of the patents after Diebold Nixdorf provided evidence that Hyosung had simply copied technology that had already been introduced by Diebold Nixdorf and other prominent manufacturers.

The parties will have an opportunity to appeal the Federal Circuit's decision to the United States Supreme Court.

The underlying Investigation filed by Hyosung was in retaliation for Diebold's earlier complaints filed with the International Trade Commission and in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio, alleging that Hyosung infringes Diebold Nixdorf patents. In that first ITC Investigation, the administrative law judge found that nearly all of Hyosung's deposit automation-enabled ATMs and modules infringe two Diebold Nixdorf patents. In fact, the administrative law judge specifically noted evidence showing that "Nautilus had knowledge of Diebold's patented technology, copied it, and encouraged its customers to use it in an infringing way." Diebold Nixdorf intends to seek damages in a jury trial in U.S. District Court for Hyosung's infringement.

Diebold Nixdorf is one of the world's leading innovators in financial self-service technology, with a patent portfolio including thousands of inventions. Diebold Nixdorf actively defends and vindicates its intellectual property against infringement of all kinds.

About Diebold Nixdorf



Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape. The company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

