Diebold Nixdorf Recognized As Top Global Self-Ordering Kiosk Provider

RBR study shows Diebold Nixdorf leads the global market for restaurant self-ordering kiosks including payment functionality

NEW YORK and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Jan. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the retail and banking industries, was recently acknowledged as the top global provider of self-ordering kiosks by industry research firm RBR in its Global Self-Ordering Kiosks 2020 study.

The report recognized Diebold Nixdorf as the largest self-ordering kiosk supplier in the world as of June 2019, with a market share of 19% by installed base and 24% by shipments. Additionally, Diebold Nixdorf leads all providers in the Americas market both in terms of installed base (26%) and shipments (37%).

Diebold Nixdorf has installed nearly 25,000 kiosks that accelerate the self-service customer order and payment process for some of the world's largest quick-service restaurants (QSRs), including the largest players in the market. The attractive design of these intuitive units delivers on the consumers' expectations for an efficient and reliable experience. Built for 24/7 operation, these user-friendly and flexible solutions automate tasks to further enhance restaurant digitalization.

In particular, the company's award-winning K-two retail kiosk solution is distinguished by its ability to be easily adapted for changing business needs and consumer demands. Retailers can choose between 22", 27", and 32" multi-touchscreens, install the unit as a stand-alone kiosk or in a back-to-back format and even mount it on a pole or on a wall, making it perfect for restaurants that need tailored solutions.

Hermann Wimmer, senior vice president of global retail at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "We are proud that our open platform approach for self-service checkout in retail resonated so well that we are being recognized as the global industry leader for self-ordering kiosks. Particularly, quick service restaurants need self-service technology that provides faster and more convenient options that enhance and modernize everyday consumer interactions. We will continue to push the boundaries for self-service solutions that drive a frictionless consumer experience."

RBR's Global Self-Ordering Kiosks 2020 is the first study of the fast-growing technology driving the new self-service paradigm in the restaurant industry. It presents in-depth quantitative and qualitative analysis of 22 countries around the world, based on an unparalleled primary and secondary research effort with suppliers, restaurant operators and industry experts.

This technology is being showcased at NRF 2020: Retail's Big Show in booth #3200.

About RBR

RBR is a strategic research and consulting firm with three decades of experience in banking and retail automation, cards and payments. It assists its clients by providing independent advice and intelligence through published reports, consulting, newsletters and events.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

