As previously announced, Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer, and Christopher Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will discuss the company's financial performance during a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. (ET). Both the presentation and access to the call are available at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings. A replay of the call will also be made available on the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website for three months following the call.

(Note: If clicking on the above links does not open up a new web page, you may need to cut and paste the above URL into your browser's address bar.)

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/diebold-nixdorf-reports-2018-first-quarter-financial-results-300640665.html

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

https://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

