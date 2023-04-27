Diebold Nixdorf Shareholders Elect Directors at Annual Meeting

HUDSON, Ohio, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shareholders of Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) today elected its full slate of directors at the company's annual meeting.

The following directors were elected to the company's board by shareholders:

Arthur F. Anton , lead independent director; retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company

, lead independent director; retired chairman and chief executive officer, Swagelok Company William A. (Bill) Borden , corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation

, corporate vice president, worldwide financial services, Microsoft Corporation Marjorie L. Bowen , public company director; retired managing director, Houlihan Lokey

, public company director; retired managing director, Matthew Goldfarb , managing director and head of special situations, Antarctica Capital

, managing director and head of special situations, Antarctica Capital Octavio Marquez , chairman, president and chief executive officer, Diebold Nixdorf , Incorporated

, chairman, president and chief executive officer, , Incorporated Emanuel R. Pearlman , chairman and chief executive officer, Liberation Investment Group

, chairman and chief executive officer, Liberation Investment Group Kent M. Stahl , retired partner, chief investment strategist, Wellington Management Company

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) automates, digitizes and transforms the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 21,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

