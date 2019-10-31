Diebold Nixdorf Technology Enables Dave & Buster's Consumers To Play More Easily - And More Often

Built around Diebold Nixdorf's newest K-two interactive kiosk , this solution is designed to meet Dave & Buster's strategy of creating a more enhanced, efficient and engaging experience for consumers while they "Eat, Drink, Play and Watch." The highly-flexible K-two features a 32" monitor and a card dispenser that allows newly-purchased Dave & Buster's Power Cards ® for game play to be dispensed immediately, or existing Power Cards to be reloaded, promoting instant consumer satisfaction in a convenient, on-demand way.

The company will install, network and monitor the systems to provide remote management capabilities allowing for quick and easy upgrades of new software and functionality. With proactive monitoring and the power of real-time information, Dave & Buster's can continue to delight and engage consumers by providing a more streamlined user experience.

JP Hurtado, CIO at Dave & Busters, said: "After completing a successful pilot, we are excited to partner with Diebold Nixdorf to deliver a high-quality solution to our high-volume locations across the country. The new kiosk platform provides an improved user experience. We are excited about growing new channels within the platform like food ordering and other self-service offerings."

Patrick O'Donnell, vice president of Retail, Americas, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "The Diebold Nixdorf team is extremely proud to be part of this unique partnership and to offer Dave & Buster's the most flexible, self-service solution in the retail industry. This technology provides their consumers with additional services, and can be easily upgraded with new functionality to further enhance their experience."

About Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc.

Founded in 1982 and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc., is the owner and operator of 134 venues in North America that combine entertainment and dining and offer customers the opportunity to "Eat Drink Play and Watch," all in one location. Dave & Buster's offers a full menu of entrées and appetizers, a complete selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions centered around playing games and watching live sports and other televised events. Dave & Buster's currently has stores in 39 states, Puerto Rico, and Canada.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

