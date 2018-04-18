Diebold Nixdorf To Conduct Investor Call On 2018 First Quarter Financial Results

Information about Diebold Nixdorf's financial results, including a complete press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings overview presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section of Diebold Nixdorf's website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/earnings on May 2. Live access to the conference call, as well as the replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:



Dial-in number Passcode Time/Date Conference Call US/Canada: 800-263-0877 7353820 8:30 a.m. ET, May 2, 2018

International: 323-794-2094





About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world's top 100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers, Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are essential to evolve in an 'always on' and changing consumer landscape.

Diebold Nixdorf has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. The organization is headquartered in North Canton, Ohio, USA. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

