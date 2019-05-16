Diebold Nixdorf To Manage Entire Self-Service Fleet Of Sparkasse Hannover

HANNOVER, Germany and NORTH CANTON, Ohio, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD) today announced it has extended an existing self-service fleet management contract with Sparkasse Hannover and significantly expanded its scope of services with the savings bank. Since 2014, Diebold Nixdorf has been managing approximately 500 automated teller machines (ATMs) and self-service systems together with the savings bank and continuously optimizing processes and procedures in the self-service environment.

In addition to the ongoing operation and maintenance of the systems, the full self-service framework agreement now also covers incident management to support issues such as vandalism or skimming attacks. The current systems will be replaced by newer models within the framework of lifecycle management. With the new contract, Sparkasse Hannover has completely sold its self-service fleet to a leasing partner. Diebold Nixdorf will refurbish the systems and equip them with the latest software to help ensure readiness for future needs.

"The operation of the self-service fleet is no longer one of Sparkasse Hannover's core competencies," says Patrick Schlicke, IT and Service provider management of the Sparkasse Hannover. "That's why we decided to outsource the management of our self-service systems entirely to our long-standing service partner Diebold Nixdorf and only perform coordination and control tasks."

Sparkasse Hannover regards the satisfaction of its customers and the availability of self-service systems as top priorities. "The contract with Sparkasse Hannover is special in that it comprises both the longest term and the largest scope of 'as-a-service' solutions that we have ever agreed to in a Managed Services contract with a savings bank in Germany," explains Ansgar Steden, Diebold Nixdorf general manager, Banking DACH. "During the time of our engagement with Sparkasse Hannover, the availability of its systems increased to over 98% and led to significant savings in staff capacities and streamlined internal processes."

About Sparkasse Hannover

With total assets of over 15 billion euros, Sparkasse Hannover occupies sixth place in the ranking of 385 German savings banks. It employs about 1,800 people and has equipped its over 100 branches with more than 500 self-service systems.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Twitter: @DieboldNixdorf

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/diebold

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DieboldNixdorf

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dieboldnixdorf

SOURCE Diebold Nixdorf

Related Links

http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com

