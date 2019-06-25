Diebold Nixdorf Unveils Next-Generation Banking Solutions Built For The Transforming Financial Services Industry

Leading global banking brands, including BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas , are among the 18 financial institutions in 13 countries already piloting the DN Series. This holistic, digitally-connected line of ATM solutions is built upon a software and services-driven model and provides a modern and personalized experience for consumers, while delivering maximum efficiency and simplicity for financial institutions.

A recent study from industry research firm RBR shows the durability of the ATM channel in an increasingly diverse payments environment. "The self-service channel continues to play a crucial role in financial institutions' long-term strategies," said Dominic Hirsch, managing director, RBR. "With 96 billion cash withdrawals made at ATMs last year at a value of $13 trillion, our data indicates that ATMs will remain a vital banking channel for the foreseeable future."

The DN Series further extends Diebold Nixdorf's position as market leader by enabling multiple capabilities that benefit consumers and support financial institutions' efforts to transform their branch environment:

Powered by DN AllConnect Services SM , the DN Series provides seamless connectivity by leveraging IoT technology with big data and machine learning to drive improved availability and performance.

, the DN Series provides seamless connectivity by leveraging IoT technology with big data and machine learning to drive improved availability and performance. Integrating the DN Vynamic ™ software suite, the DN Series can interface with mobile devices and perform modular field upgrades to more digital-native features, such as NFC and biometrics, setting it apart from competitors. This is especially relevant as the ATM channel has become one of the most heavily used digital channels.

software suite, the DN Series can interface with mobile devices and perform modular field upgrades to more digital-native features, such as NFC and biometrics, setting it apart from competitors. This is especially relevant as the ATM channel has become one of the most heavily used digital channels. The DN Series offers the most reliable cash and media engines with the highest note capacity and smallest footprint in the industry, enabling unmatched cash management capabilities driven by Diebold Nixdorf's proprietary recycling technology.

Introducing advanced design and software, the DN Series improves security through premium anti-skimming options, encrypted communication protocols and rapid response services – helping ensure that people, data, assets and brands are protected.

At its core, the DN Series represents Diebold Nixdorf's comprehensive transformation strategy, DN Now, to further leverage the company's global scale, promote operational simplicity and ensure consumer centricity. This streamlined solutions portfolio also provides a simplified investment for customers via an optimized supply chain and reduced servicing complexity.

Maurizio Lupo, head of Innovation, Change Management and Network Transformation, at BNL said: "We're very committed to the innovation. Rising competition and consumers' evolution are just a few of the challenges we're focused on and that we're managing on a daily basis. Diebold Nixdorf's commitment to solving for these headwinds with the DN Series makes them a trusted advisor and partner to help us move the needle for our continued transformation and global impact."

Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive officer at Diebold Nixdorf said: "The DN Series elevates the performance of the self-service channel, fully realizes the promise of our technology and serves as a critical component of our roadmap as we work to shape the future of our industry. This next generation of financial self-service is the result of deep discovery of consumer needs and industry demands and exemplifies the integrated delivery model so essential in our industry today."





Learn more about the DN Series and view additional multimedia.





About BNL Gruppo BNP Paribas

BNL, with over 100 years of activity, is one of the leading Italian banking groups and one of the most famous brands in Italy, present throughout the national territory with Branches, Private Banking Offices, Business Centers "Create BNL for the Entrepreneur", Corporate Banking and Public Administration Centers. BNL offers a wide range of solutions, products and services, from the most traditional to the most innovative, to meet the multiple needs of customers (individuals and families, businesses and institutions). Since 2006 BNL has been part of the BNP Paribas Group, present in 72 countries, with over 200,000 employees, of which around 155,000 in Europe where it has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. BNP Paribas holds key positions in two main business sectors: Retail Banking & Services and Corporate & Institutional Banking.

BNL is particularly committed, like the entire BNP Paribas Group, to economic, social and environmental sustainability; a strategy of #positivebanking, which summarizes the Bank's ambition to generate, through its business, a positive impact on customers, employees and the entire community, contributing to a more sustainable future.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 23,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

