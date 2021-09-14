Diebold Nixdorf Wins 2021 STAR Award from The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) for its Digitally Enabled Connected Services

NORTH CANTON, Ohio, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce across the financial and retail industries, was recently recognized by The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) as a winner of the "Best Practices in the Delivery of Field Services" category as part of TSIA's 2021 STAR Awards. The STAR awards, one of the highest honors in the technology and services industry over the last 31 years, acknowledge a commitment to innovation, leadership and excellence among technology and services organizations across the globe.

Diebold Nixdorf won the STAR award for its DN AllConnectSM Data Engine that powers its maintenance and availability services to deliver a truly predictive and data-driven service model. The award comes shortly after the company reached a milestone having over 100,000 banking self-service devices connected to DN AllConnect Data Engine, which leverages real-time, Internet of Things (IoT) connections from Diebold Nixdorf-deployed devices, and has consistently reduced customer downtime by as much as 50%, driving multiple business benefits, such as higher end-user satisfaction, lower total cost of ownership and increased operational efficiencies.

Octavio Marquez, senior vice president, Global Banking, at Diebold Nixdorf said: "Winning a TSIA 2021 STAR award, coupled with the milestone of more than 100,000 banking self-service devices now connected to DN AllConnect Data Engine, reinforces Diebold Nixdorf's commitment to setting a new standard for self-service solution performance and reliability to power an industry first: a truly digitally-enabled, connected service model for the banking self-service channel."





About TSIA

The Technology & Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's leading research organization dedicated to helping technology companies achieve profitable growth and solve their top business challenges. Services, Sales, Product, and Channel organizations at technology companies large and small look to TSIA for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world results, detailed performance benchmarking, and exceptional peer networking opportunities. TSIA's membership community consists of over 40,000 executives from 96 countries and represents 80% of the Fortune 100 technology companies.

About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. They automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, their integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

