Diego Alvarez Joins PSSI as Chief Compliance Officer

News provided by

PSSI

26 Sep, 2023, 08:33 ET

Alvarez Brings Extensive Domestic and Global Experience to Key Position

KIELER, Wis., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PSSI, a leading food safety solution and sanitation provider, today announced the appointment of Diego Alvarez as its first Chief Compliance Officer. Alvarez brings 15 years of experience building, operating, and enhancing compliance programs in the United States as well as countries in South America, Africa, and Asia.

Continue Reading

Alvarez joins PSSI from nearly a decade at Walmart, where he served as Senior Director for International Ethics and Compliance, Governance, and Monitoring. Prior to Walmart, Alvarez served as a Compliance Director for over six years at Western Union for the Latin American Region.

"We are excited to welcome Diego to the PSSI team as our Chief Compliance Officer. He has a proven track record in overseeing and managing compliance issues within large corporations and will be instrumental in weaving a culture of compliance throughout PSSI starting at the senior executive level," said Tim Mulhere, CEO of PSSI. "I am confident that his leadership experience and expertise will guide us in our compliance efforts as we move forward into 2024 and beyond."

"I am thrilled to be joining PSSI and plan to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with Tim and the Board to put compliance first and continue helping PSSI's customers as they protect the health and safety of the nation's food supply," Diego Alvarez, the newly appointed Chief Compliance Officer said.

About PSSI
PSSI is the premier provider of food safety solutions in North America, offering comprehensive sanitation services, chemical products, pest management, and intervention solutions for food processing facilities. Its team of skilled food sanitors, microbiologists, technical experts and engineers are committed to keeping USDA, FDA, and CFIA processing facilities clean, safe, and audit-ready. PSSI works with each partner to develop smarter and more efficient food safety programs for total protection.

SOURCE PSSI

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.