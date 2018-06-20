Diego Pellicer – Washington introduces “El Dorado:” The world’s Only $10,000, 24-karat gold cannabis cigar

"Whether they choose to indulge in a luxurious custom-made cannagar as a keepsake, or savor every moment of its smoke, whomever becomes a caretaker of one of these fine cannagars is in for an experience beyond words," said Alejandro Canto, chief operating officer, Diego Pellicer – Washington. "Our first commissioned 'El Dorado' Gold Cannagar flushes the senses with a tangerine orchard from the Tangie flower while the formidable 15-inch-long cannagar ensures 20 hours of pleasure as smokers sparkle their way to bliss."

The Cannagar Connoisseur's Accoutrements

In addition to the best-in-class flower from award-winning Gold Leaf Gardens and striking gold wrapper, the "El Dorado" Gold Cannagar features a 14-karat gold band plus a 24-karat gold cutter and torch all packaged in its own humidor. It has been expertly crafted by Leira and comes with a sealed certificate of authenticity.

"Diego Pellicer is a premium marijuana brand and our customers have come to expect the best," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., the branding and retail development company for Diego Pellicer – Washington. "This Gold Cannagar is truly the highest quality possible and the essence of what makes the Diego Pellicer experience stand out from the rest."

In addition to custom cannagars for order, other fine Leira cannagars available at Diego Pellicer in Seattle include; the "Cannarillo," $100; the "Corona," $420; and, the "Ambassador," $1600.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand and retail development company. The company actively seeks, develops and leases legally compliant real estate, including turnkey cultivation and processing facilities as well as high-end, branded retail stores to licensed marijuana operators. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated marijuana company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

CONTACTS: Suzanne Herrick, Fedoruk & Associates, Inc., 612-247-3079, suzanne@fedorukinc.com

Lorenz Houston, Diego Pellicer – Washington, 206-624-0070, lorenz@diego-pellicer.com

Nello Gonfiantini, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., 775-690-2188, nello@diego-pellicer.com

