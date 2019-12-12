Diego Pellicer Takes Home Top Honor As "Business Of The Year" At The 2019 International Cannabis Business Awards, "CBA Globes"

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW) the premium marijuana brand and management company, today announced that Diego Pellicer was awarded the top honor as Business of the Year at the 2019 International Cannabis Business Awards in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. Diego Pellicer received the prestigious CBA Globe Award beating out tough competition including Benzinga, NuWu, Precision Labs and Tilray.

"This is quite the honor for Diego," said Nello Gonfiantini, CEO of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "The CBA Globes are the penultimate in the cannabis industry. Being celebrated as the business of the year underscores the power of Diego's progressive business model and demonstrates that the industry also recognizes Diego's business leadership."

CBA Globes Presented at Exclusive Event in Las Vegas

The CBA Globe award was presented to Nello Gonfiantini, CEO of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. and Neil Demers, CEO of Diego Pellicer Colorado, at an exclusive black tie event at the Hakkasan in Las Vegas on December 10, 2019. The evening event was packed with the top business executives, trailblazers and thought leaders in the cannabis industry.

"The CBA Globes are the premier awards of the cannabis industry," said Demers. "We are truly honored to be recognized for our business leadership. While we have known the power of Diego's business model driven by a world-class customer experience, it's outstanding to see our peers recognize it as well."

Topping the 2018 CBA Globes

Just one year prior in Denver, Diego Pellicer took home two Cannabis Business Awards, receiving two CBA Globe awards in the sought-after categories of retail and branding. Diego Pellicer was awarded "Most Valuable Brand of the Year" topping tough national competition including MedMen™, The Clinic, Lightshade and Olio. Diego was also honored as the "Best Retail Center," defeating other highly regarded names including LiveWell, The Clinic, The Green Solutions, Euflora and Kind Love.

CBA Globes

Since 2011, Chloe Villano and Clover Leaf have been producing the Cannabis Business Awards to honor cannabis professionals deserving of historical recognition and esteemed accolades for industry progression and innovation. The Cannabis Business Awards are presented to cannabis industry businesses, individuals and organizations in both medical and recreational sectors, as well as ancillary industries.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand, retail and management company. In addition to its branded locations in Colorado, the company actively seeks to develop and manage high-end, turnkey cannabis retail stores and grow facilities. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated cannabis company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS: Suzanne Herrick, Fedoruk & Associates, Inc., 612-247-3079, suzanne@fedorukinc.com

Neil Demers, Diego Pellicer Colorado, 720-937-9073, neil@diego-pellicer.com



URLS: www.diego-pellicer.com; www.cbaglobes.com

SOURCE Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

