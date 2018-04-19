Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Branded Stores Hit A High Note To Celebrate 420

"From medical to recreational, 420 is a chance to celebrate the benefits of marijuana and have some fun. It's great to see the many ways these locations are engaging with customers," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

What's In Store at Diego Pellicer – Denver

Each purchase between April 1 and April 27 enters customers into a raffle for a chance to win. The grand prize "pound" winner will receive a total of 16 ounces of marijuana, to be purchased in separate increments for $1 each ($1,600 retail value). The second place winner will receive a total of $28 grams of cannabis concentrate, also to be purchased in separate increments for $1 each ($504 retail value). The third place winner of the legendary seven gram Cannagar will receive it for only $1 ($225 retail value). The winners will be drawn on April 27 at 4:20 p.m.

The first 250 people in the store on April 20, 2018, will receive a limited edition Diego Pellicer t-shirt with a silhouette of Diego Pellicer himself as well as a gift bag with coupons. In addition, the store has taken over the front cover and back page of the local Westword entertainment guide and included a golden ticket insert redeemable for various prizes. Look for coupons including $15 for an 1/8 oz., $18 grams of concentrate and 20 percent off edibles all week.

What's In Store at Diego Pellicer – Seattle

Four-Twenty marks the biggest yearly sale at Diego Pellicer in Seattle making it an opportune time to visit the store and get some of the lowest prices on cannabis in the state. Products in the entire store are 20 percent off on April 20, with some discounts as deep as 60 percent.

The Seattle location is also participating with Leafly, Jerome Baker and a team of world renowned glass blowers from Chihuly and other famous studios to create the world's largest bong at the Martin Blank Studio in downtown Seattle. The four-day session will conclude with an epic display of intense passion and energy when the final giant – anticipated to be around 24 feet in length – goes into the kiln on Sunday, April 22 at 1 p.m., at the Martin Blank Studio, 4407 6th Ave. NW Seattle. Open to the public for viewing.

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand and retail development company. DPWW develops and leases legally compliant real estate, including turnkey cultivation and processing facilities as well as high-end, branded retail stores to licensed marijuana operators. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated marijuana company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

