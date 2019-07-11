Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Channels Resources to Advance Evolution of Business Model

SEATTLE, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., (OTCQB: DPWW) the premium marijuana brand and retail company, today announced that it has shifted expansion and ownership priorities to states that allow for direct public company ownership in cannabis licenses and operations.

As part of the focused efforts, DPWW has sold the Seattle leased location, providing $550,000 in capital and executive resources for expansion which the company plans to allocate to its efforts in a new location and cannabis grow facilities in Colorado. Through the conditions of sale in Seattle, DPWW regains the branding rights in the state of Washington – the only state that had been granted exclusive rights to the brand.

"For DPWW to advance and the Diego brand to grow, it's necessary to pursue direct cannabis operations and ownership," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "DPWW can now advance the company's business model from a real estate lease-based landlord model to a more profitable, direct ownership in cannabis model. This, in addition to the national premium branding, licensing and royalties model."

Legislative Advancements in Colorado

At the end of May 2019, Colorado Governor Polis signed into law House Bill 1090. It is generally referred to as the "Public Company" bill because it allows public companies to own Colorado marijuana licenses for the first time. This law goes into effect on November 1, 2019. Colorado's Marijuana Enforcement Division will establish a working group to meet over the summer and develop regulations.

"We have been working on another Diego location and grow facilities in Denver," added Throgmartin. "Now, with this latest legislation and full ownership of branding rights in all 50 states, we're implementing upon a more profitable system for the company in the short and long term."

