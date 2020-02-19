Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Commences Acquisition Strategy

RENO, Nev., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW), a premium marijuana brand and retail development company, today announced that it has begun a recapitalization and acquisition strategy to take advantage of market opportunities in Colorado and throughout the United States. FTI Consulting, a highly respected business advisory firm, will assist Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.'s management team as it enters into definitive agreements to acquire cannabis retail, cultivation and manufacturing operations.

"With potentially millions of dollars pending in acquisitions, we are working to ensure each acquisition is accurately valued and that it is a responsible transaction for the company and its shareholders," said Nello Gonfiantini III, chief executive officer of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "FTI Consulting works with 56 of the Fortune Global 100 companies offering services that manage change and mitigate risks. We're thrilled that they will be providing their services to Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. and look forward to working with them on current and future acquisitions."

Diego Driving Direct Cannabis Ownership and Operations

In the fall of 2019, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. announced it had evolved its business model to reflect the changing cannabis market. The company is advancing into direct cannabis operations including retail, cultivation and manufacturing. Diego has signed letters of intent to acquire three new dispensaries and three new cultivation facilities and is actively working to make those definitive agreements.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand, retail and management company. In addition to its branded locations in Colorado, the company actively seeks to acquire and manage high-end, turnkey cannabis retail stores, cultivation and manufacturing facilities. DPWW is executing on its long-term vision to become a national, vertically integrated cannabis company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

