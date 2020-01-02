Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Engages Leading Marketing Agency, Rule of Three

RENO, Nev., Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW) the premium marijuana brand and retail development company, today announced that it has engaged acclaimed marketing and advertising agency Rule of Three (RO3). Building upon Diego's recently updated brand identity, the Oakland, Calif.-based agency is assisting in solidifying Diego's vision and mission for national brand expansion as well as preparing company presentations.

"RO3 has a solid reputation working with leading brands in the cannabis space including Harborside and its house brand, Key. Plus, their work with financial technology companies, in the healthcare space and with consumer brands supports Diego's world-class business model now and for the future," said Nello Gonfiantini III, chief executive officer of Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "We're thrilled to engage such a team of outstandingly creative professionals to assist us as we advance the company and move into direct cannabis ownership, products and operations."

Building Brands in Cannabis, Curating Company Narratives

RO3 has provided exceptional marketing and advertising services to well-respected companies and brands in the emerging cannabis industry including Key, Harborside, PathogenDX and Holistic Hound. They have benefitted from RO3's deep experience in communications strategy, branding, website design, along with traditional, digital and social activation.

"RO3 brings well-rounded expertise to Diego that's above and beyond our in-depth knowledge of cannabis marketing. Our experience across a wide variety of industries brings next-level strategic thinking to deliver positive business impact for Diego," said David Stolberg, creative director and founder of RO3. "We recognize the growth potential in the cannabis industry and are pleased to support Diego as the brand and company expands."

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand, retail and management company. In addition to its branded locations in Colorado, the company actively seeks to develop and manage high-end, turnkey cannabis retail stores and grow facilities. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated cannabis company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

