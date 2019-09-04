Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. Executes Letter Of Intent To Purchase Denver Cannabis Retail Operation

DENVER, Sept. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW), the premium marijuana brand and development company, today announced that it has executed a letter of intent to purchase a cannabis retail store in Denver. The 3,300 square-foot retail location is projected to have gross sales exceeding $8.5 million in 2019 and $9.5 million in gross sales in 2020.

"This is a critical milestone for Diego Pellicer Worldwide. The execution of the LOI in Colorado is the first step in the evolution of our business model. We are delivering on our commitment to become a vertically integrated premium cannabis company. We look forward to working with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division to garner approval for Diego Pellicer Worldwide to become a fully licensed cannabis company, that includes direct ownership in cannabis operations," said Ron Throgmartin, chief executive officer, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. "For Diego Pellicer Worldwide to continue to grow, we need to pursue these new avenues of ownership as well as branded cannabis products that will be available at company stores and beyond its branded retail locations."

The non-binding letter of intent is subject to compliance with the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division and House Bill 19-1090. The letter of intent will be followed by a contract once rulemaking for Colorado House Bill 19-1090 has concluded and the Marijuana Enforcement Division has issued regulations guiding the process for public companies and out-of-state investors to apply for cannabis licensing ownership. The completed regulations and application process are expected in November 2019 after the final public comment hearing is held on Oct. 8.

The Premium Diego Pellicer Cannabis Experience

Whether a new customer or a cannabis connoisseur, Diego Pellicer elevates the cannabis shopping experience, ensuring that no matter the location, customers can count on Diego Pellicer to deliver the same exceptional customer service, premium cannabis and competitive pricing. Diego Pellicer branded stores feature the finest products, concierge quality service in an approachable, world-class environment.

About Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. (OTCQB: DPWW)

Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc. is the premium marijuana brand, retail and management company. In addition to its branded locations in Colorado, the company actively seeks to develop and manage high-end, turnkey cannabis retail stores. When federally legal, DPWW is positioned to become a national, vertically integrated cannabis company. To learn more about how to become a branded Diego Pellicer retailer, cultivator or investor visit www.Diego-Pellicer.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements contained in this press release may be construed as "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Act"). The words "estimate," "project," "intends," "expects," "anticipates," "believes" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are made based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management pursuant to the "safe-harbor" provisions of the Act. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected on the basis of these statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The Company also undertakes no obligation to disclose any revision to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

CONTACTS: Suzanne Herrick, Fedoruk & Associates, Inc., 612-247-3079, suzanne@fedorukinc.com

Nello Gonfiantini, Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc., 775-690-2188, nello@diego-pellicer.com

SOURCE Diego Pellicer Worldwide, Inc.

