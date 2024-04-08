Diego Rodriguez Nominated to Stand for Election to TrueCar's Board of Directors at May 23, 2024 Annual Meeting

SANTA MONICA, Calif., April 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc., (NASDAQ:TRUE), the easiest, most efficient and transparent online destination for buying and selling new and used vehicles, today announced that Diego Rodriguez has been nominated to stand for election to its Board of Directors at the company's May 23, 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders. Mr. Rodriguez would fill the vacancy created by Erin Lantz, who is retiring from service on the Board at the Annual Meeting.

"On behalf of the entire board, I extend our heartfelt gratitude to Erin Lantz for eight years of dedicated service. Her contributions have been invaluable, and we wish her the very best in her future endeavors," said Barbara Carbone, Board Chair.

Mr. Rodriguez brings extensive experience integrating business, design, and technology at the very highest levels of industry. He has served as Intuit's Chief Product & Design Officer, as a Senior Partner at IDEO, on the Harvard Board of Overseers, and on the founding team of Stanford's d.school. Over the last several years, he has worked as an investor, startup advisor, and member of several boards, focusing on tough tech, fintech, and the future of transportation. He is currently a board member at LendingTree and was on the board of EngageSmart until its January 2024 acquisition.

Mr. Rodriguez holds a Bachelor of Arts in Values, Technology, Science & Society and Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Stanford University, and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard Business School.

Jantoon Reigersman, President and Chief Executive Officer of TrueCar, welcomed Diego's nomination, stating: "We are very excited about Diego's nomination. His executive-level strategic leadership and expertise in blending business with technology makes him a very strong addition to our Board. If elected, his product management and development experience will be a tremendous asset as we execute on our mission of delivering a modern marketplace that brings the car buying experience online."

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the impact of potential changes to the composition of our Board of Directors and our ability to develop and introduce new and enhanced product offerings, including a marketplace that facilitates online transactions. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions that may prove incorrect, any of which could cause our results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, and include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2023, and June 30, 2023 and September 30, 2023 filed with the SEC. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can management assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to our management as of the date of this press release and, except as required by law, management assumes no obligation to update those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their respective dates.

About TrueCar

