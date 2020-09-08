Diego Santana Joins Ponterra Business Advisors

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ponterra Business Advisors (Ponterra), a cross-border-focused technology and B2B services industry investment bank, announced today that Diego Santana has joined the company as director of engagement support services and member of the firm's senior team, effective August 17, 2020.

Diego Santana

"We are pleased to welcome Diego to the Ponterra team," said John Rovani, managing partner of Ponterra Business Advisors. "His experience supporting significant numbers of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) deals for Ernst & Young (EY) in Bogota, will be invaluable as Ponterra continues to grow its global client base. Diego's knowledge will be critical as we continue helping our clients build more value in and prepare their businesses as they begin to think about exiting."

"I am excited to join Ponterra Business Advisors and look forward to helping grow the firm, as well as its presence in Latin America," said Diego Santana, Ponterra's newly appointed director of engagement support services. "The primary reason I joined Ponterra is because of its strong reputation in successfully closing cross-border deals, specifically for technology and B2B services companies. The firm's principals, once business leaders and operators themselves, have built a very successful operator-friendly model, and therefore bring a wealth of specialized, real-world expertise, vast knowledge of industry trends and access to important strategic and financial players to each engagement. I'm excited to be a part of such a dynamic team with a great future."

Mr. Santana began his career at PwC followed by KPMG in Colombia where he held several positions. From there he served as chief financial officer for Espacios Urbanos, a real estate developer, and senior financial consultant for a local boutique investment bank. Prior to joining Ponterra, he was senior manager of strategy and transactions with EY. In this role, he served as M&A team lead, where he partnered with clients on capital strategy and led financial due diligence services for more than 35 global, regional and local engagements.

Mr. Santana holds a bachelor's degree in finance from the Universidad Sergio Arboleda and a major in finance and investment banking from Externado University, both located in Bogota.

For more information about Ponterra Business Advisors visit http://www.ponterra.com/.

About Ponterra Business Advisors

Ponterra Business Advisors is a global boutique investment bank built by operators, for operators, with offices in San Juan, PR and Washington, DC, that serves technology and B2B service companies. We offer a variety of merger and acquisition, valuation and business advisory services that can be utilized separately or in conjunction with a transaction. We also offer our clients deep vertical market experience, global perspective, and vast direct international relationships with key decision makers that, when combined, help bridge the gap between industry and the financial services world. Securities transactions conducted through StillPoint Capital LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Certain members of Ponterra Business Advisors are Registered Representatives of StillPoint Capital LLC. Ponterra Business Advisors and StillPoint Capital LLC are not affiliated entities.

