Dielectric Manufacturing Announces Development of New Facilities

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dielectric Manufacturing will significantly enhance its plastic and metal parts production efficiency, and expand capacity through development of a new plant and headquarters.

The new 100,000-square-foot facility in Germantown, Wis. will replace its existing metropolitan Milwaukee location in nearby Menomonee Falls, Wis. Ground will be broken for the project on July 3, with an anticipated spring 2020 completion.

A new building will give contract manufacturer Dielectric Manufacturing significantly more capacity and production efficiency for machining plastic and metal parts and assemblies.

"Our business has grown significantly over the last several years, putting us close to capacity at our current location," said Mike Esser, president and CEO. "A new facility will not only let us continue to meet the expanding needs of our customers for years to come, but also will give us the opportunity to create a highly efficient production flow."

The company, formerly known as Dielectric Corp., machines and fabricates metal and plastic components and assemblies for a wide variety of companies, including Fortune 500 businesses. It serves a spectrum of industries including health care equipment, aerospace, defense industry vehicles and vessels, food processing, power distribution, and agriculture.

An Esser family corporation acquired approximately 28 acres for the new building. The corporation will retain just over 13 acres for the Dielectric Manufacturing operations. The remaining acreage is being offered for sale to support other development.

"The closeness of this property to a U.S. Highway 41/45 interchange was a key factor in making the purchase," Esser said. "Our current facility is similarly close to the highway, and we wanted to retain that accessibility."

The building will include space for offices, production, quality control, and warehousing.

The current Dielectric facility will be offered for lease or sale after it is vacated next summer.

The company's facilities in Waupaca, Wis. (which operates as Centerline Machine), and in Lake Mills, Iowa, will remain operational.

The late Ray Esser founded the company as Dielectric Corp in 1966. The company moved several times to accommodate increased business and to expand its capabilities as a contract manufacturer for thermoplastic, thermoset and non-ferrous metal components. Its acquisition of Centerline Machine in 2015 gave Dielectric full capabilities to machine ferrous metals.

The company recently rebranded as Dielectric Manufacturing and launched a new website at dielectricmfg.com to project its full capabilities as a single-source contract manufacturer.

About Dielectric Manufacturing

Dielectric Manufacturing machines and fabricates metal and plastic components and assemblies for a wide variety of companies, including Fortune 500 businesses. Customers benefit from Dielectric Manufacturing's attentiveness to customers and its unparalleled materials knowledge that helps ensure components are optimally designed for their intended use. With more than 50 years of experience, Dielectric Manufacturing also provides prototyping, component assembly, packaging, and inventory management. Based in metropolitan Milwaukee, Dielectric Manufacturing holds ISO 9001-2015 certification. The company is online at dielectricmfg.com, and can be reached at 800-367-9122.

Contact: Michael Esser 800-367-9122

SOURCE Dielectric Manufacturing

Related Links

http://dielectricmfg.com

