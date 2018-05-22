Dielectric Materials Market to be Driven by Rising Popularity of Consumer Electronics Among The Population: Radiant Insights, Inc.

Global Dielectric Materials Market expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. A dielectric material is a poor conductor of electricity, but an effective supporter of an electrostatic field. These materials are solid and define most of the parameters of capacitors like voltage capacities, capacitance, loss factor and others. Dielectric is an insulator used between electrodes or plates of a capacitor as a supporter of the electrostatic field. Also used in the construction of radio-frequency transmission lines. Materials that consist of moderate dielectric constants are glass, ceramics, polyethylene, distilled water, mica, and paper.

Prominent factors that are playing a major role in the growth of Dielectric Materials Market are rising popularity of consumer electronics among the population, technological advancements in the product materials, and new varieties of displays like rollable displays, flexible displays, and foldable displays in the market. On the other hand, the high cost of raw material and labor shortage are the factors that are restraining overall market growth. Dielectric Materials Market segmented based on material type, technology, application, and region. Material type into A-Silicon, Metal Oxides, Metal Foils, PEN/PET, and others classify Dielectric Materials Market. Technology into E-Paper, LED, LCoS, OLED, DLP, LED-LCD, Plasma, and TFT-LCD classify Dielectric Materials Market.

The LED segment accounted for the largest market share of Dielectric Materials Market and led the overall market during the period. The reason being, inclusive use of electronics devices like TVs, smartphones, and laptops. Application into Transparent Displays, Flexible Displays, 3D Displays, Conventional Displays, and others classify Dielectric Materials Market. Conventional displays segment accounted for the largest market share of Dielectric Materials Market and led the overall market over the period. The reason being, customers take very well versed decisions and choose tested technologies, when it comes to electronics. Dielectric Materials Market segmented, geographically into America (North America, South America), Europe (Eastern Europe, Western Europe), Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa.

Globally, Asia Pacific regional market accounted for the largest share of Dielectric Materials Market and led the overall market over the period. The reason being, a presence of industrial centers like Japan, China, and India are the key contributors. Moreover, China and Japan are the main manufacturers of consumer electronics in the global market. Followed by North America and Europe. On the other hand, North American regional market accounted for the significant market share of Dielectric Materials Market. The reason being, rising acceptance and high purchasing power in this region. The key players of Dielectric Materials Market are Photonics, Kent Displays, Schott AG, NEC Display Solutions, Samsung Display, LG Display, AU Optronics Corp, BOE Technology Group Co. Ltd., Innolox Corp., Toppan, Universal Display Corp., and Corning.

