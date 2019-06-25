Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty® Launches Marketing Automation With Adwerx™

DURHAM, N.C., June 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty has partnered with Adwerx to launch automated ads for their listings. Dielmann Sotheby's began serving the St. Louis area in 2005, and has since grown to 84 agents. It is one of the original affiliates of the world-renowned Sotheby's International Realty network of 24,000 agents in more than 72 countries. Adwerx has built a reputation as the real estate industry leader in marketing automation technology, including customized digital ads that are generated and launched automatically when a property is listed for sale.

Upon a home being listed with Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty, it will receive an automated ad campaign that is generated through the Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program. These advertisements contain a listing photo, agent contact details, brokerage branding and a link to the listing, and they are easily customizable. Ads are shown on popular websites, mobile apps, and social media. By combining these ads with traditional marketing efforts, agents are able to reinforce their local brand and maximize the visibility of each listing.

"We pride ourselves in providing unparalleled marketing tools and technology to our agents, and Adwerx helps us deliver," said Director of Marketing Blake Anderson. "Targeted and automated digital advertising allows our agents to focus on providing our clients with the highest standard of service - for which Sotheby's is known."

The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program provides agents with ads that are targeted by browsing behavior and geography. These ad campaigns give clients confidence in knowing their homes are receiving exposure beyond traditional listing sites, and agents say that the program is a key competitive advantage.

About Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty

Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty is the leader in premium real estate in the St. Louis region. We deploy intuitive technology to deliver a truly personalized, client-driven experience. Our leadership exceeds a century of real estate experience across the St. Louis area. Having professionals in over 72 countries, we're local everywhere; this allows us to walk alongside our clients at every stage of their journey through life. We are Exceptional Defined. For more information, visit dielmannsothebysrealty.com or call 314.725.0009. Connect with us on social media @dielmannsir.

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 150,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for two years in a row. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com. Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns, which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

SOURCE Adwerx

Related Links

http://www.adwerx.com

