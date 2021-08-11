Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market in Commodity Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook













Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Highlights Covers Key Countries

Segments

US, China, Germany, Japan, and France End-user Automotive Oil and gas Others







Vendors Offerings Region

BASF SE Keropur D North America will offer 30% of the growth opportunity Chevron Corp. Techron diesel

























The rising number of vehicles is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The demand for passenger cars from the middle-class income group has increased significantly over the years. In addition, the growth of e-commerce and construction industries, especially in developing countries such as China and India is increasing the demand for heavy and light commercial vehicles. With the rising sales of passenger and commercial vehicles, the consumption and demand for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives is expected to increase during the forecast period.

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

Afton Group

BASF SE

Callington Haven Pty. Ltd.

Chevron Corp.

Cummins Inc.

Related Reports on Materials Include:

Global Crude Oil Flow Improvers Market – Global crude oil improvers market is segmented by product (paraffin inhibitors, asphaltene inhibitors, scale inhibitors, drag reducing agents, and hydrate inhibitors), application (extraction, refining, and transportation), and geography (MEA, North America, Europe, APAC, and South America).

Global Bioethanol Market – Global bioethanol market is segmented by type (starch, sugar, cellulose, and others) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

