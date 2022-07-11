Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market: North America to Occupy 30% Market Share - Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 01:20 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --The "Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market by End-user (automotive, oil and gas, and others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Type (cetane improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors, anti-icing, and others) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market share is expected to increase by USD 157.96 million from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.89%. Technavio categorizes the global diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market as a part of the global commodity chemicals market. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market during the forecast period.
The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market report is segmented by End-user (automotive, oil and gas, and others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Type (cetane improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors, anti-icing, and others).
- Regional Segment: 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Stringent regulations and policies pertaining to emissions are expected to foster the demand for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives as they increase the engine and fuel efficiency and lower the emissions of greenhouse gas emissions.
- Revenue Generating Segment: The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the automotive segment, diesel bottles (aftermarket) fuel additives are generally used in transportation and cargo applications. The global demand for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives is expected to grow steadily owing to the growing adoption of vehicles and the increasing life of vehicles due to improvements in maintenance services.
- Market Driver - The key factor driving the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market growth is the rising number of vehicles leading to the high consumption of diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives. There are several important factors due to which the vehicles on the road are increasing. As the demand for passenger cars from the middle-class income group is increasing, new passenger car sales are experiencing substantial growth in the market. There has been an increase in demand for such vehicles from countries, such as India and China, where the penetration of passenger cars is less. In light commercial vehicles, the demand is driven by the growth of the e-commerce and construction industries.
- Market Challenges - Growing popularity of battery-powered electric vehicles is one of the key challenges hindering the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market growth. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market is supported by governments globally to curb carbon emissions. The global battery electric vehicles market is flourishing owing to various benefits and perks provided by the governments, an increase in consumer awareness about curbing greenhouse gas emissions, stringent carbon emission norms to reduce average carbon dioxide emission followed by original equipment manufacturers, and a rise in collaboration among international and regional players. The growing demand for EVs in countries such as Canada, China, the US, Germany, and the UK, is expected to pose a threat to fuel additives
The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing R&D investments to compete in the market.
- Afton Group
- BASF SE
- Callington Haven Pty. Ltd.
- Chevron Corp.
- Cummins Inc.
- Evonik Industries AG
- LIQUI MOLY GmbH
- Lucas Oil Products Inc.
- The Lubrizol Corp.
- TotalEnergies SE
|
Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4.89%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 157.96 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.07
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 30%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Afton Group, BASF SE, Callington Haven Pty. Ltd., Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Evonik Industries AG, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Lucas Oil Products Inc., The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value Chain Analysis: Commodity Chemicals
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by End-user
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by End-user
- 5.3 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 18: Automotive - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Oil and gas - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 20: Oil and gas - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 22: Others - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by End-user
- Exhibit 23: Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
- 6.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Type - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.2 Comparison by Type
- Exhibit 25: Comparison by Type
- 6.3 Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 26: Cetane improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 27: Cetane improvers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.4 Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 28: Cold flow improvers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Cold flow improvers - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.5 Corrosion inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 30: Corrosion inhibitors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 31: Corrosion inhibitors - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.6 Anti-icing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 32: Anti-icing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Anti-icing - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 6.8 Market opportunity by Type
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Type
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
- 8.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 39: Geographic comparison
- 8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 40: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 41: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 42: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 44: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 45: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 46: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 8.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- 8.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 50: Key leading countries
- 8.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 51: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 9.1 Market drivers
- 9.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 52: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
- 10.1 Overview
- 10.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 53: Vendor landscape
- 10.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 54: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 55: Industry risks
11 Vendor Analysis
- 11.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 56: Vendors covered
- 11.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 57: Market positioning of vendors
- 11.3 Afton Group
- Exhibit 58: Afton Group - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Afton Group - Product and service
- Exhibit 60: Afton Group - Key offerings
- 11.4 BASF SE
- Exhibit 61: BASF SE - Overview
- Exhibit 62: BASF SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 63: BASF SE- Key news
- Exhibit 64: BASF SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: BASF SE - Segment focus
- 11.5 Callington Haven Pty. Ltd.
- Exhibit 66: Callington Haven Pty. Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Callington Haven Pty. Ltd. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Callington Haven Pty. Ltd. - Key offerings
- 11.6 Chevron Corp.
- Exhibit 69: Chevron Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 70: Chevron Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 71: Chevron Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 72: Chevron Corp. - Segment focus
- 11.7 Cummins Inc.
- Exhibit 73: Cummins Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 74: Cummins Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 75: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 76: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus
- 11.8 Evonik Industries AG
- Exhibit 77: Evonik Industries AG - Overview
- Exhibit 78: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 79: Evonik Industries AG-Key news
- Exhibit 80: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 81: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus
- 11.9 LIQUI MOLY GmbH
- Exhibit 82: LIQUI MOLY GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 83: LIQUI MOLY GmbH - Product and service
- Exhibit 84: LIQUI MOLY GmbH - Key offerings
- 11.10 Lucas Oil Products Inc.
- Exhibit 85: Lucas Oil Products Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 86: Lucas Oil Products Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 87: Lucas Oil Products Inc. -Key news
- Exhibit 88: Lucas Oil Products Inc. - Key offerings
- 11.11 The Lubrizol Corp.
- Exhibit 89: The Lubrizol Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: The Lubrizol Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 91: The Lubrizol Corp. - Key offerings
- 11.12 TotalEnergies SE
- Exhibit 92: TotalEnergies SE - Overview
- Exhibit 93: TotalEnergies SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 94: TotalEnergies SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 95: TotalEnergies SE - Segment focus
12 Appendix
- 12.1 Scope of the report
- 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 96: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 12.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 97: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 98: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 99: Information sources
- 12.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 100: List of abbreviations
