Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market: North America to Occupy 30% Market Share - Exclusive Market Forecast Report By Technavio

The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market report is segmented by End-user (automotive, oil and gas, and others), Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and Type (cetane improvers, cold flow improvers, corrosion inhibitors, anti-icing, and others).

Regional Segment : 30% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives in North America . Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions. Stringent regulations and policies pertaining to emissions are expected to foster the demand for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives as they increase the engine and fuel efficiency and lower the emissions of greenhouse gas emissions.

Revenue Generating Segment: The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market share growth in the automotive segment will be significant for revenue generation. In the automotive segment, diesel bottles (aftermarket) fuel additives are generally used in transportation and cargo applications. The global demand for diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives is expected to grow steadily owing to the growing adoption of vehicles and the increasing life of vehicles due to improvements in maintenance services.

Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The key factor driving the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market growth is the rising number of vehicles leading to the high consumption of diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives. There are several important factors due to which the vehicles on the road are increasing. As the demand for passenger cars from the middle-class income group is increasing, new passenger car sales are experiencing substantial growth in the market. There has been an increase in demand for such vehicles from countries, such as India and China , where the penetration of passenger cars is less. In light commercial vehicles, the demand is driven by the growth of the e-commerce and construction industries.



- There are several important factors due to which the vehicles on the road are increasing. As the demand for passenger cars from the middle-class income group is increasing, new passenger car sales are experiencing substantial growth in the market. There has been an increase in demand for such vehicles from countries, such as and , where the penetration of passenger cars is less. In light commercial vehicles, the demand is driven by the growth of the e-commerce and construction industries. Market Challenges - Growing popularity of battery-powered electric vehicles is one of the key challenges hindering the diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market growth. The battery-electric vehicle (BEV) market is supported by governments globally to curb carbon emissions. The global battery electric vehicles market is flourishing owing to various benefits and perks provided by the governments, an increase in consumer awareness about curbing greenhouse gas emissions, stringent carbon emission norms to reduce average carbon dioxide emission followed by original equipment manufacturers, and a rise in collaboration among international and regional players. The growing demand for EVs in countries such as Canada , China , the US, Germany , and the UK, is expected to pose a threat to fuel additives

Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market - Vendor Analysis

The diesel bottled (aftermarket) fuel additives market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as increasing R&D investments to compete in the market.

Afton Group



BASF SE



Callington Haven Pty. Ltd.



Chevron Corp.



Cummins Inc.



Evonik Industries AG



LIQUI MOLY GmbH



Lucas Oil Products Inc.



The Lubrizol Corp.



TotalEnergies SE

Diesel Bottled (Aftermarket) Fuel Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 4.89% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 157.96 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.07 Performing market contribution North America at 30% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Afton Group, BASF SE, Callington Haven Pty. Ltd., Chevron Corp., Cummins Inc., Evonik Industries AG, LIQUI MOLY GmbH, Lucas Oil Products Inc., The Lubrizol Corp., and TotalEnergies SE Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

