Diesel Engine Lubricants Global Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in Power Generation Sector Bolsters Sector

Nov 14, 2022, 07:15 ET
DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Engine Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Diesel engine lubricants are used in heavy machines, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, agricultural machines & equipment, and others. The continued requirement of lubricants in these end-use applications for effective and efficient performance drives the demand for diesel engine lubricants.
Increasing demand for heavy vehicles and construction equipment will drive the growth of diesel engine lubricants globally. The demand for commercial vehicles in India, China, Brazil, South Korea, Argentina, Mexico, and South Africa is growing because of rapid development in the automotive and infrastructure industry. This has created a healthy environment for the diesel engine lubricants market growth.
MARKET TRENDS
a) Infrastructure development in emerging economies due to subsidies offered by local governments for industrial development and FDIs. This increases the demand for heavy equipment, ultimately increasing lubricants' demand.
b) Diesel engines are used in heavy and light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, heavy construction equipment, warehousing machines & equipment, railway and marine transportation, and others. However, the use of diesel engines is decreasing in passenger cars due to environmental regulations and emission control rules. However, commercial and heavy equipment still require diesel engines to operate efficiently.
c) Diesel engines offer higher fuel efficiency and torque compared to petrol engines. The various characteristics of diesel engines help them deliver higher performance and fuel efficiency. Diesel engines have more torque than petrol engines due to the higher compression ratio in diesel engines; combustion speed is high, length of stroke is more, use of turbocharger and calorific value of diesel is more.
d) The US, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Saudi Arabia developed rapidly regarding infrastructure. These projects increased the demand for construction equipment, such as loaders, excavators, and dumpers. There is infrastructure development in emerging economies due to subsidies offered by local governments for industrial development and FDIs. This increases the demand for heavy equipment, ultimately increasing lubricants demand.
Market Dynamics
Market Opportunities & Trends
- Higher Efficiency and Increased Power Output Than Petrol Engines
- Rapid Infrastructure Development
- Increasing Demand for Commercial Vehicles in Emerging Economies
Market Growth Enablers
- Increasing Demand for Bio-Diesel as Fuel
- Significant Growth in Power Generation Sector
Market Restraints
- Pollution Aspects of Diesel Engine
- Increased Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles
Trade Scenario in Overall Lubricants Market
The global diesel engine lubricants market is highly influenced by the supply and demand scenario of the overall lubricants. Lubricants garner a significant demand share of around 20% to 25% in the general industry. Factors such as increased commercial vehicle requirements, considerable demand for lower viscosity oils, and growth in construction activities are projected to drive the diesel engine lubricants market during the forecast period.
MARKET SEGMENTS
Segmentation by Oil Type
- Mineral Oil
- Synthetic Oil
Segmentation by End Use
- Automotive & Transportation
- Heavy Industrial
- Power Generation
- Others
Segmentation by Geography
- APAC
- China
- India
- Japan
- Indonesia
- South Korea
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Middle East & Africa
- Iran
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
Key Vendors
- Castrol Limited
- Chevron Corporation
- ExxonMobil Corporation
- Shell PLC
- TotalEnergies
Other Prominent Vendors
- Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)
- BP PLC
- FUCHS
- Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd
- GS Caltex Corporation
- Gulf Oil International limited
- Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)
- Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.
- Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)
- Kuwait Dana Lubes Company
- Liqui Moly
- Motul
- Pennzoil
- Petro Canada Lubricants
- Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)
- Philips 66
- Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)
- Repsol
- Sinopec
- Valvoline Inc.
KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:
1. How big is the global diesel engine lubricants market in revenue?
2. What is the growth rate of the diesel engine lubricants market?
3. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the diesel engine lubricants market?
4. Who are the major vendors in the global diesel engine lubricants market?
5. Which region accounted for the largest diesel engine lubricants market share?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Premium Insights
8 Introduction
9 Market Opportunities & Trends
10 Market Growth Enablers
11 Market Restraints
12 Market Landscape
13 End-User
14 Oil Type
15 Geography
16 APAC
17 North America
18 Europe
19 Latin America
20 Middle East & Africa
21 Competitive Landscape
22 Key Company Profiles
23 Other Prominent Vendors
24 Report Summary
25 Quantitative Summary
26 Geography
27 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
