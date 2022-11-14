Diesel Engine Lubricants Global Market Report 2022: Significant Growth in Power Generation Sector Bolsters Sector

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Engine Lubricants Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Diesel engine lubricants are used in heavy machines, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, agricultural machines & equipment, and others. The continued requirement of lubricants in these end-use applications for effective and efficient performance drives the demand for diesel engine lubricants.

Increasing demand for heavy vehicles and construction equipment will drive the growth of diesel engine lubricants globally. The demand for commercial vehicles in India, China, Brazil, South Korea, Argentina, Mexico, and South Africa is growing because of rapid development in the automotive and infrastructure industry. This has created a healthy environment for the diesel engine lubricants market growth.

MARKET TRENDS

a) Infrastructure development in emerging economies due to subsidies offered by local governments for industrial development and FDIs. This increases the demand for heavy equipment, ultimately increasing lubricants' demand.

b) Diesel engines are used in heavy and light commercial vehicles, passenger cars, heavy construction equipment, warehousing machines & equipment, railway and marine transportation, and others. However, the use of diesel engines is decreasing in passenger cars due to environmental regulations and emission control rules. However, commercial and heavy equipment still require diesel engines to operate efficiently.

c) Diesel engines offer higher fuel efficiency and torque compared to petrol engines. The various characteristics of diesel engines help them deliver higher performance and fuel efficiency. Diesel engines have more torque than petrol engines due to the higher compression ratio in diesel engines; combustion speed is high, length of stroke is more, use of turbocharger and calorific value of diesel is more.

d) The US, China, India, South Korea, Brazil, the UK, Germany, Canada, and Saudi Arabia developed rapidly regarding infrastructure. These projects increased the demand for construction equipment, such as loaders, excavators, and dumpers. There is infrastructure development in emerging economies due to subsidies offered by local governments for industrial development and FDIs. This increases the demand for heavy equipment, ultimately increasing lubricants demand.

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends

Higher Efficiency and Increased Power Output Than Petrol Engines

Rapid Infrastructure Development

Increasing Demand for Commercial Vehicles in Emerging Economies

Market Growth Enablers

Increasing Demand for Bio-Diesel as Fuel

Significant Growth in Power Generation Sector

Market Restraints

Pollution Aspects of Diesel Engine

Increased Adoption of Electric and Hybrid Vehicles

Trade Scenario in Overall Lubricants Market

The global diesel engine lubricants market is highly influenced by the supply and demand scenario of the overall lubricants. Lubricants garner a significant demand share of around 20% to 25% in the general industry. Factors such as increased commercial vehicle requirements, considerable demand for lower viscosity oils, and growth in construction activities are projected to drive the diesel engine lubricants market during the forecast period.

MARKET SEGMENTS

Segmentation by Oil Type

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Segmentation by End Use

Automotive & Transportation

Heavy Industrial

Power Generation

Others

Segmentation by Geography

APAC

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

South Korea

North America

US

Canada

Europe

Germany

Russia

Italy

Spain

France

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

& Iran

UAE

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

Key Vendors

Castrol Limited

Chevron Corporation

ExxonMobil Corporation

Shell PLC

TotalEnergies

Other Prominent Vendors

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL)

BP PLC

FUCHS

Gazpromneft - Lubricants Ltd

GS Caltex Corporation

Gulf Oil International limited

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL)

Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.

Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL)

Kuwait Dana Lubes Company

Liqui Moly

Motul

Pennzoil

Petro Canada Lubricants

Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS)

Philips 66

Ravensberger Schmierstoffvertrieb GmbH (Ravenol)

Repsol

Sinopec

Valvoline Inc.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

1. How big is the global diesel engine lubricants market in revenue?

2. What is the growth rate of the diesel engine lubricants market?

3. What are the key driving factors for the growth of the diesel engine lubricants market?

4. Who are the major vendors in the global diesel engine lubricants market?

5. Which region accounted for the largest diesel engine lubricants market share?

