Diesel Engines for Non-Automotive Applications Market to Grow by USD 13.4 Billion (2024-2028), Technological Advancements Drive Revenue, AI's Role in Market Transformation - Technavio

The global diesel engines for non-automotive applications market size is estimated to grow by USD 13.4 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over 3.34% during the forecast period. Diesel engine technology gaining momentum on technological advances is driving market growth, with a trend towards gradual conversion of conventional engines to dual fuel. However, stringent emission regulations regarding diesel engines poses a challenge. Key market players include AB Volvo, Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNPC Jichai Power Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., DEUTZ AG, Fairbanks Morse LLC, IHI Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco Group N.V, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International AG, MAN Truck and Bus SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd..

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global diesel engines market for non-automotive applications 2024-2028

Forecast period 2024-2028 Base Year 2023 Historic Data 2018 - 2022 Segment Covered Type (Multi cylinder and Single cylinder), End-user (Marine, Construction, Agriculture, and Generators), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America) Region Covered APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Key companies profiled AB Volvo, Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., CNPC Jichai Power Co. Ltd., Cummins Inc., Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., DEUTZ AG, Fairbanks Morse LLC, IHI Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco Group N.V, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International AG, MAN Truck and Bus SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Key Market Trends Fueling Growth

Diesel engines are a popular power source for various non-automotive applications due to their high power output and operational efficiency. The cylindrical chamber design of modern diesel engines effectively converts chemical energy into mechanical work. Diesel engines are preferred for heavy-duty trucks, locomotives, and construction machinery due to their reliability, durability, and adaptability to performance needs. Diesel engines are also used as power sources for generators, providing uninterrupted power in critical infrastructure, data centers, hospitals, and remote locations. In the marine industry, diesel engines power cargo ships, ferries, and offshore platforms, ensuring quick response time and flexibility. The rugged design of diesel engines makes them ideal for mining and construction operations, where excavating and hauling heavy materials are essential. Agricultural machinery, such as tractors, combines, and irrigation pumps, also rely on diesel engines for their high torque production and fuel efficiency. Modern diesel engines prioritize sustainability and emissions reduction, making them a preferred choice for emerging economies experiencing rapid industrialization and mobility demands. With improvements in fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, diesel engines continue to be a crucial component in the industrial landscape, powering factories, construction sites, and various types of machinery.

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications provides businesses with an opportunity to convert conventional diesel engines into dual-fuel natural gas engines with minimal complexities. These modifications offer cost-effective dual-fuel engine solutions, as they can be easily installed and uninstalled, allowing the engine to revert to its initial diesel-only condition. However, spark-ignited engines, which are often used in dual-fuel systems, come with some disadvantages. These engines have a lower power density delivery compared to diesel engines, necessitating a larger engine and higher costs. Additionally, spark-ignited engines have different cam timing and generate higher exhaust gas temperatures when used with dry gas fuels, leading to increased valve seat wear rates.

Market Challenges

Diesel engines play a significant role in powering non-automotive applications, providing mechanical work from chemical energy. However, challenges exist in this market. Cylindrical chambers require efficient design for operational efficiency and fuel economy. As a power source, diesel engines in freight trucks, locomotives, and heavy-duty trucks need reliability and durability. Diesel generators provide backup power for critical infrastructure like data centers and hospitals. In industrialization and construction, diesel engines power machinery, including excavators, compressors, and pumps. These engines must be rugged and adaptable to various performance needs. Adaptability is crucial in emerging economies with mobility demands and rapid industrialization. Modern diesel engines focus on sustainability and emissions reduction, addressing environmental concerns. Emissions control technology is essential for diesel-powered vehicles, including buses and agricultural machinery. Diesel engines are the preferred choice for heavy industries like mining and construction due to their high torque production. In marine applications, diesel engines power expansive vessels, from cargo ships to ferries and offshore platforms. Compact generators offer flexibility for various applications, while large industrial equipment demands quick response time and uninterrupted power. Overall, diesel engines continue to be a vital part of our industrial landscape, powering our world's progress.

Diesel engines are widely used in various non-automotive applications, such as power generation and industrial processes. However, the combustion of diesel fuel produces harmful pollutants, primarily nitrogen oxides (NOx), carbon monoxide (CO), hydrocarbons (HC), and particulate matter (PM). According to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), NOx emissions are of particular concern due to their link to cancer-related illnesses and premature deaths. The EPA projects that reducing NOx emissions could prevent 12,000 premature deaths and 8,900 hospitalizations by 2030. As a result, stringent regulations have been implemented to control diesel emissions, with a focus on reducing NOx levels.

Segment Overview

This diesel engines for non-automotive applications market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Type 1.1 Multi cylinder

1.2 Single cylinder End-user 2.1 Marine

2.2 Construction

2.3 Agriculture

2.4 Generators Geography 3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa

and 3.5 South America

1.1 Multi cylinder- Multi-cylinder diesel engines are a popular choice for various non-automotive applications due to their durability, fuel efficiency, and high torque output. These engines consist of more than one cylinder, each undergoing four cycles: intake, compression, work, and exhaust. In the work cycle, only one cylinder performs work, while the other three are auxiliary cycles that prepare conditions for work cycles. Industrial machinery, such as generators, compressors, and pumps, frequently utilizes multi-cylinder diesel engines. In marine applications, large cargo ships, cruise liners, ferries, and fishing boats often employ these engines for power. Agricultural machinery, including tractors, irrigation pumps, and multi-cylinder diesel engines, also benefits from their reliability and fuel efficiency. Mining operations rely on diesel engines to power drilling equipment, excavators, loaders, and haul trucks. Construction equipment, such as bulldozers and cranes, also utilizes multi-cylinder diesel engines and power. Additionally, generators for power backup systems are commonly powered by these engines. The dependability, fuel efficiency, and multi-cylinder diesel engines make them suitable for powering a wide range of machinery and equipment in various sectors. As a result, these factors are expected to contribute significantly to the growth of the diesel engines for non-automotive applications market during the forecast period.

Research Analysis

Diesel engines have gained significant popularity in various non-automotive applications due to their high power output and operational efficiency. Unlike gasoline engines, diesel engines convert chemical energy from fuel into mechanical work more efficiently, making them an ideal power source for industries and heavy machinery. In non-automotive applications, diesel engines are widely used in freight trucks, locomotives, and commercial vehicles such as buses. The compact size of diesel engines makes them suitable for use in expansive marine applications and compact generators. Diesel engines are preferred choices for critical infrastructure projects, construction equipment, and machinery due to their high torque production and fuel efficiency. Despite the carbon footprint associated with diesel engines, their operational efficiency and fuel economy make them a preferred choice over gasoline counterparts in industries undergoing industrialization. In addition, diesel engines are used in the production of roads, buildings, and other critical infrastructure projects.

Market Research Overview

Diesel engines have long been a preferred choice for non-automotive applications due to their ability to convert chemical energy into mechanical work efficiently. Cylindrical chambers in diesel engines compress air, which when mixed with fuel and ignited, produces a powerful explosion that drives moving components to generate power. Diesel engines are a reliable and durable power source for various industries, including freight trucks, locomotives, generators, construction machinery, and commercial vehicles such as buses. Operational efficiency and fuel economy are critical factors in these applications, making diesel engines an essential component in industrialization and the development of critical infrastructure. The carbon footprint of diesel engines is a concern, with diesel engines producing carbon dioxide emissions. However, modern diesel engines come equipped with emissions control technologies, making them more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Diesel engines are known for their high torque production, making them ideal for heavy-duty trucks, mining equipment, and agricultural machinery. Compact generators and expansive marine applications, such as cargo ships and ferries, also rely on diesel engines for their flexibility and quick response time. Diesel engines are preferred for their ruggedness and adaptability to various performance needs. They are essential for industries such as mining, construction, agriculture, and manufacturing, where reliability and durability are crucial. Diesel engines are also used as backup power sources in data centers, hospitals, and remote locations, providing uninterrupted power when the grid is down. The versatility of diesel engines makes them a preferred choice for various industries, contributing to the rapid industrialization and development of emerging economies.

