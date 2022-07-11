Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications Recorded 4.77% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021, Market Dynamics, Vendor & Segmentation Assessment - Technavio

Market Driver - The diesel engine technology is gaining momentum on technological advances and diesel remains the leading fuel type in generators some of the key market drivers.

The diesel engine technology is gaining momentum on technological advances and diesel remains the leading fuel type in generators some of the key market drivers. Market Challenges - The factors such as stringent emission regulations will challenge market growth.

Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request

a sample report now!

Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications: Segmentation Assessment

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications report is segmented by End-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Revenue Generating Segment: The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market share growth by the marine segment will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing production in the shipbuilding industry globally will have a positive impact on related products

The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market share growth by the will be significant for revenue generation. The increasing production in the shipbuilding industry globally will have a positive impact on related products Regional Analysis: 60% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for diesel engines market for non-automotive applications in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in regions.

To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a

sample!

Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications: Vendor Assessment

The diesel engine market for non-automotive applications is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market.

AB Volvo - This company offers diesel engines under the brand name of Volvo Penta IPS, Inboard shaft, Aquamatic Strendrive diesel, and lots more.

This company offers diesel engines under the brand name of Volvo Penta IPS, Inboard shaft, Aquamatic Strendrive diesel, and lots more.

Caterpillar Inc. - This company offers a wide range of industrial diesel engines under the brand names C0.5, C0.7, C1.1, C1.5, C1.7, and many more.

This company offers a wide range of industrial diesel engines under the brand names C0.5, C0.7, C1.1, C1.5, C1.7, and many more.

Cummins Inc. - This company offers different types of diesel engines under the brand name of F3.8, B6.7, X15, and QST30.

This company offers different types of diesel engines under the brand name of F3.8, B6.7, X15, and QST30.

Isuzu Motors Ltd. - The company offers diesel engines for industrial applications with power outputs ranging from 11.8 to over 500 hp.

The company offers diesel engines for industrial applications with power outputs ranging from 11.8 to over 500 hp.

J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - This company offers different types of diesel engines under the brand name Stage V IPU, Stage IV/Tier 4 Final IPU, Tier 4 430 IPU, and others.

This company offers different types of diesel engines under the brand name Stage V IPU, Stage IV/Tier 4 Final IPU, Tier 4 430 IPU, and others. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports:

The commercial aircraft emergency generators market share is expected to increase by USD 85.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%.

share is expected to increase by USD 85.98 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.05%. The industrial vacuum pump market share is expected to increase to USD 1.16 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.03%.

Diesel Engines Market For Non-Automotive Applications Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Decelerate at a CAGR of over 2.53% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 3.52 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.77 Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled AB Volvo, Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Isuzu Motors Ltd., J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., MAN SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Rolls Royce Plc, Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 08: Parent market



Exhibit 09: Market characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 10: Value Chain Analysis: Heavy electrical equipment

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Exhibit 13: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 15: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 16: Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 17: Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 18: Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 19: Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 20: Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 21: Market condition - Five forces 2020

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 22: End-user - Market share 2020-2025 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 23: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 24: Marine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 25: Marine - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.4 Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 26: Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 27: Construction - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 28: Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Agriculture - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.6 Generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 30: Generators - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 31: Generators - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 32: Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer landscape

6.1 Overview

Exhibit 33: Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 34: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 35: Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 36: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 38: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 39: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Exhibit 40: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)

Exhibit 41: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Exhibit 44: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)



Exhibit 45: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)

7.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 46: Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 47: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

Exhibit 48: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 49: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 50: Landscape disruption



Exhibit 51: Industry risks

9.3 Competitive scenario

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 52: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 53: Market positioning of vendors

10.3 AB Volvo

Exhibit 54: AB Volvo - Overview



Exhibit 55: AB Volvo - Business segments



Exhibit 56: AB Volvo – Key news



Exhibit 57: AB Volvo - Key offerings



Exhibit 58: AB Volvo - Segment focus

10.4 Caterpillar Inc.

Exhibit 59: Caterpillar Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 60: Caterpillar Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 61: Caterpillar Inc. – Key news



Exhibit 62: Caterpillar Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 63: Caterpillar Inc. - Segment focus

10.5 Cummins Inc.

Exhibit 64: Cummins Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 65: Cummins Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 66: Cummins Inc.–Key news



Exhibit 67: Cummins Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 68: Cummins Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 Isuzu Motors Ltd.

Exhibit 69: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 70: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 71: Isuzu Motors Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 72: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 73: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 74: J C Bamford Excavators Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 75: MAN SE - Overview

- Overview

Exhibit 76: MAN SE - Business segments

- Business segments

Exhibit 77: MAN SE– Key news



Exhibit 78: MAN SE - Key offerings

- Key offerings

Exhibit 79: MAN SE - Segment focus

- Segment focus

Exhibit 80: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 81: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 82: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 83: Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. - Segment focus



Exhibit 84: Rolls Royce Plc - Overview



Exhibit 85: Rolls Royce Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 86: Rolls Royce Plc – Key news



Exhibit 87: Rolls Royce Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 88: Rolls Royce Plc - Segment focus



Exhibit 89: Wartsila Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 90: Wartsila Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 91: Wartsila Corp.– Key news



Exhibit 92: Wartsila Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 93: Wartsila Corp. - Segment focus



Exhibit 94: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 95: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Product and service



Exhibit 96: Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

List of Abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio