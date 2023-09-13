Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications to grow by USD 13.87 billion from 2022 to 2027, Diesel to remain the leading fuel type in generators to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel engines market for non-automotive applications is expected to grow by USD 13.87 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 3.55% during the forecast period. The market is segmented by type (multi-cylinder and single-cylinder), end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America). Diesel to remain the leading fuel type in generators is a key factor driving market growth. Diesel has dominated the choice of generator fuel for many years due to its affordable price and user-friendly nature, especially in industrial environments. However, there is a shift towards greener options such as natural gas and other non-diesel alternatives. However, the superiority of diesel engines in choosing fuel for generators will continue to exist in the near future. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. The report analyses the market size and growth and provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market. View PDF Sample

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the diesel engines market for non-automotive applications market: AB Volvo, Anglo Belgian Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., DEUTZ AG, Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co. Ltd., Fairbanks Morse LLC, IHI Corp., Isuzu Motors Ltd., Iveco Group N.V, J C Bamford Excavators Ltd., CNPC Jichai Power Co. Ltd., Kirloskar Oil Engines Ltd., Kohler Co., Kubota Corp., Liebherr International Deutschland GmbH, MAN Truck and Bus SE, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., Wartsila Corp., and Yanmar Holdings Co. Ltd.

Diesel Engines Market for Non-Automotive Applications Market is fragmented in nature.

Market to observe 3.2% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

Major Trend

Gradual conversion of conventional engines to dual fuel is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge

The abundant natural gas supply led to the growing popularity of gas engines is a significant challenge restricting market growth.

Key Segments:

The market is segmented by type (multi-cylinder and single-cylinder), end-user (marine, construction, agriculture, and generators), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The multi-cylinder segment will account for a major market growth share during the forecast period. A multi-cylinder diesel engine comprises multiple cylinders, each undergoing four cycles: intake, compression, work, and exhaust. These engines find extensive use in non-automotive applications due to their robustness, fuel efficiency, and high torque output. Their reliability, fuel efficiency, and durability make them suitable for powering various machinery and equipment across diverse sectors. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

