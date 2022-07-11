Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market : 38% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE & CF Industries Holdings Inc. -Technavio

The diesel exhaust fluid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The diesel exhaust fluid market report offers information on several market vendors, including BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Yara International ASA among others.

BASF SE - The company offers AdBlue that meets all EURO 4 , 5, and 6 objectives and reduces fuel consumption, and optimizes engine output.

The company offers AdBlue that meets all , 5, and 6 objectives and reduces fuel consumption, and optimizes engine output. CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid which is used as a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in order to lower NOx concentration in the diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines. The company's diesel exhaust fluid meets the quality requirements defined by ISO22241-1

The company offers diesel exhaust fluid which is used as a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in order to lower NOx concentration in the diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines. The company's diesel exhaust fluid meets the quality requirements defined by ISO22241-1 China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid in different variants which are sold in pallet jugs, gallon drums, and gallon totes.

The company offers diesel exhaust fluid in different variants which are sold in pallet jugs, gallon drums, and gallon totes. Cummins Inc. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid of various packaging sizes, including 1, 2.5, and 5-gallon bottles, 55-gallon drums, 275-gallon disposable totes, 330-gallon totes, and bulk.

The company offers diesel exhaust fluid of various packaging sizes, including 1, 2.5, and 5-gallon bottles, 55-gallon drums, 275-gallon disposable totes, 330-gallon totes, and bulk. L'Air Liquide SA - The company offers AiRx diesel exhaust fluid that is used in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce harmful diesel exhaust pollutants.

The company offers AiRx diesel exhaust fluid that is used in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce harmful diesel exhaust pollutants. To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market - Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver - The increasing production of vehicles and rising health and environmental concerns due to Nox emissions are some of the key market drivers.

The increasing production of vehicles and rising health and environmental concerns due to Nox emissions are some of the key market drivers. Market Challenges - The factors such as the decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles will challenge market growth

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market - Market Segmentation

The diesel exhaust fluid market report is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe), Vehicle type (commercial vehicles, non-road vehicles, passenger vehicles, and trains), and Pack size (bulk, cans and bottles, and IBCs and drums).

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 13.9% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 14.94 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 13.80 Performing market contribution North America at 38% Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Yara International ASA Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

