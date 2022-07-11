Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market : 38% of Growth to Originate from North America, Evolving Opportunities with BASF SE & CF Industries Holdings Inc. -Technavio

Jul 11, 2022, 05:40 ET
NEW YORK, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market by Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Europe) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The diesel exhaust fluid market share is expected to increase to USD 14.94 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 13.9%. 38% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US is the key market for diesel exhaust fluid market in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in all other regions. Rising health and environmental concerns due to NOx emissions will facilitate the diesel exhaust fluid market growth in North America over the forecast period.
The diesel exhaust fluid market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The diesel exhaust fluid market report offers information on several market vendors, including BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Yara International ASA among others.
- BASF SE - The company offers AdBlue that meets all EURO 4, 5, and 6 objectives and reduces fuel consumption, and optimizes engine output.
- CF Industries Holdings Inc. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid which is used as a consumable in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) in order to lower NOx concentration in the diesel exhaust emissions from diesel engines. The company's diesel exhaust fluid meets the quality requirements defined by ISO22241-1
- China Petrochemical Corp. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid in different variants which are sold in pallet jugs, gallon drums, and gallon totes.
- Cummins Inc. - The company offers diesel exhaust fluid of various packaging sizes, including 1, 2.5, and 5-gallon bottles, 55-gallon drums, 275-gallon disposable totes, 330-gallon totes, and bulk.
- L'Air Liquide SA - The company offers AiRx diesel exhaust fluid that is used in selective catalytic reduction (SCR) technology to reduce harmful diesel exhaust pollutants.
- To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here
- Market Driver - The increasing production of vehicles and rising health and environmental concerns due to Nox emissions are some of the key market drivers.
- Market Challenges - The factors such as the decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles will challenge market growth
Refine your marketing strategies by knowing more about drivers & challenges - Request a Sample Report!
The diesel exhaust fluid market report is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe), Vehicle type (commercial vehicles, non-road vehicles, passenger vehicles, and trains), and Pack size (bulk, cans and bottles, and IBCs and drums).
To know about the accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments - Grab a sample now!
- The TPEE market share in the automotive industry is expected to increase to USD 139.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 5.77%.
- The glycolic acid market share is expected to increase to USD 140.26 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.77%.
|
Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2020
|
Forecast period
|
2021-2025
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of almost 13.9%
|
Market growth 2021-2025
|
USD 14.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Concentrated
|
YoY growth (%)
|
13.80
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 38%
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
BASF SE, CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Cummins Inc., L'Air Liquide SA, Nissan Chemical Corp., Nutrien Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell Plc, Total SA, and Yara International ASA
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period.
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by vehicle type
- Market segments
- Comparison by vehicle type
- Commercial vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Non-road vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Passenger vehicles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Trains - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by vehicle type
Market Segmentation by pack size
- Market segments
- Comparison by pack size
- Bulk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Cans and bottles - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- IBCs and drums - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by pack size
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Overview
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- BASF SE
- CF Industries Holdings Inc.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Cummins Inc.
- L'Air Liquide SA
- Nissan Chemical Corp.
- Nutrien Ltd.
- Royal Dutch Shell Plc
- Total SA
- Yara International ASA
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:[email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com/
SOURCE Technavio
Share this article