Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market in Specialty Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook
Aug 11, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diesel exhaust fluid market size is expected to grow by USD 14.94 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 14% during the forecast period.
Data Insights
Market Segmentations
Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market
Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Highlights
Covers
Key Countries
Segments
US, China, Germany, Japan, and
Vehicle type
Commercial vehicles
Non-road vehicles
Passenger vehicles
Trains
Vendors
Offerings
Region
BASF SE
AdBlue
North America
will offer 35% of the
CF Industries Holdings
Diesel exhaust
Here is an exclusive report talking about the market scenario, estimates, the impact of lockdown, and customer behavior.
The increasing production of vehicles is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Factors such as rapid urbanization, modernization, population, and increasing disposable incomes have increased the demand for automobiles globally. The growing demand for vehicles is compelling automotive OEM manufacturers to increase their production levels by expanding their existing production capacities. This growth is increasing the demand for various automotive products, including diesel exhaust fluid, which is driving the growth of the market.
Major Five Microturbine Companies:
- BASF SE
- CF Industries Holdings Inc.
- China Petrochemical Corp.
- Cummins Inc.
- Nissan Chemical Corp.
