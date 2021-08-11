Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market in Specialty Chemicals Sector: Features and Global Outlook













Data Insights

Market Segmentations

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Highlights Covers Key Countries

Segments

US, China, Germany, Japan, and

France Vehicle type Commercial vehicles Non-road vehicles Passenger vehicles Trains







Vendors Offerings Region

BASF SE AdBlue North America will offer 35% of the

growth opportunity CF Industries Holdings

Inc. Diesel exhaust

fluid (DEF)

























The increasing production of vehicles is the major factor driving the growth of the market. Factors such as rapid urbanization, modernization, population, and increasing disposable incomes have increased the demand for automobiles globally. The growing demand for vehicles is compelling automotive OEM manufacturers to increase their production levels by expanding their existing production capacities. This growth is increasing the demand for various automotive products, including diesel exhaust fluid, which is driving the growth of the market.

Key Benefits

Accurate predictions on drivers, upcoming trends, and changes in consumer behavior

Precise estimation of the market size and its contribution to the parent market

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Evaluation on the impact of COVID-19 across market segments

Major Five Microturbine Companies:

BASF SE

CF Industries Holdings Inc.

China Petrochemical Corp.

Cummins Inc.

Nissan Chemical Corp.

