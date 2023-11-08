Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is to grow by USD 18.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, Shell, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel exhaust fluid market is expected to grow by USD 18.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will grow at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing production of vehicles is notably driving the diesel exhaust fluid market. However, factors such as a decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the diesel exhaust fluid market including Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA. 

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Shell-  The company offers diesel exhaust fluid such as Shell Rotella Diesel exhaust fluid. 

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Segment

  • The market share growth by the commercial vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period.  Heavy vehicles, e.g. trucks, vans, and minivans, and passenger cars like coaches or minibusses, are also included in the Commercial Vehicles category. According to strict government guidelines, the majority of commercial vehicles in the world are powered by diesel engines.
  • packaging (bulk, cans and bottles, and IBCs and drums)

Geography 

  • North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Large countries in the region have a significant number of vehicles on the road, with the United States being a major producer of commercial vehicles, most of which use diesel engines. The appeal of diesel vehicles lies in their cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and reliability. 
  •  APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East, and Africa

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 18.11 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

12.66

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 35%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

Market Segmentation by Packaging

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

