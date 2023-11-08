Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is to grow by USD 18.11 billion from 2022 to 2027, Shell, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, and more among key companies - Technavio

NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel exhaust fluid market is expected to grow by USD 18.11 billion from 2022 to 2027. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will grow at a CAGR of 13.14% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. Increasing production of vehicles is notably driving the diesel exhaust fluid market. However, factors such as a decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles may impede market growth. The market is segmented by Geography (North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa). The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a Sample Report.

We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the diesel exhaust fluid market including Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis

Shell- The company offers diesel exhaust fluid such as Shell Rotella Diesel exhaust fluid.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Segment

The market share growth by the commercial vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. Heavy vehicles, e.g. trucks, vans, and minivans, and passenger cars like coaches or minibusses, are also included in the Commercial Vehicles category. According to strict government guidelines, the majority of commercial vehicles in the world are powered by diesel engines.

packaging (bulk, cans and bottles, and IBCs and drums)

Geography

North America is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Large countries in the region have a significant number of vehicles on the road, with the United States being a major producer of commercial vehicles, most of which use diesel engines. The appeal of diesel vehicles lies in their cost-effectiveness, efficiency, and reliability.

APAC, South America , Europe , and Middle East , and Africa

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18.11 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 12.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

