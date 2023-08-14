Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market size to grow by USD 18,114.37 million from 2022 to 2027; Increasing production of vehicles boosts the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diesel exhaust fluid market size is expected to grow by USD 18,114.37 million during the five-year forecast period, according to Technavio. As per the latest report, the market will progress at a CAGR of 13.14% from 2022 to 2027 according to Technavio. The introduction of new technologies for the reduction of NOX emissions is a primary trend in the market. One of the main market players, BMW has launched its BluePerformance technology, which leverages AdBlue alongside standard diesel particle filters and NOX catalytic converters to reduce NOX emissions in powerful diesel models. Additionally, the partnership between Controlled Power Technologies and Technische Universitat Wien has led to the launch of SpeedStart, a 48-volt switch reluctance starter generator that allows instant regenerative braking and torque assist while minimizing NOX emissions without compromising fuel economy and CO2 emissions. Hence, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. View new Sample Report within minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market

Key Drivers-

Increasing production of vehicles drives market growth during the forecast period. The automotive industry is the primary consumer of diesel, and the market is segmented based on the various vehicles that use Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF). The market is experiencing rapid growth due to factors like urbanization, modernization, population growth, and increasing disposable income. Furthermore, developing countries in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, particularly China and India, are major producers of automobiles, resulting in high demand for automotive products. Additionally, the economic recovery in the United States and Europe is expected to drive increased demand for automotive products, leading to a higher demand for DEF. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenge -

A decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles is a significant challenge impeding the market. Although diesel engines offer several advantages over gasoline and gas engines, the market for diesel-powered vehicles is projected to decline in the coming decades. The main factor contributing to this decline is the growing environmental pollution caused by harmful exhaust gas emissions from vehicles, particularly those equipped with diesel engines. This environmental concern has led to the implementation of stringent regulations and the imposition of bans on diesel vehicles in countries such as India, China, Germany, the UK, and France. Hence, the decrease in the demand for diesel-engine vehicles will hamper the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Vendor Analysis

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing production of vehicles will offer immense growth opportunities, a decrease in the demand for diesel-engine vehicles will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Company Offering

Air Liquide SA: The company offers diesel exhaust fluid and related products such as those used in DEF.

The company offers diesel exhaust fluid and related products such as those used in DEF. BASF SE: The company offers diesel exhaust fluids such as AdBlue.

The company offers diesel exhaust fluids such as AdBlue. Cervantes Distribution Inc: The company offers diesel exhaust fluids such as AirBlueFluids DEF.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our diesel exhaust fluid market report covers the following areas:

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market is segmented as below:

Vehicle Type

Commercial vehicles



Non-road vehicles



Passenger vehicles,



Trains

Packaging

Bulk



Cans and bottles,



IBCs and drums

Geography

North America



APAC



South America



Europe



Middle East And Africa

The market share growth in the commercial vehicles segment will be significant during the forecast period. The commercial vehicle segment comprises heavy-duty vehicles, including trucks, light commercial vehicles such as vans and small trucks, and passenger-carrying vehicles like buses, coaches, and minibusses. Factors such as high mileage, torque, and compression exhibited by diesel engines are fuelling the preference for diesel engines over gasoline engines in commercial vehicles, including heavy vehicles. Hence, such factors are expected to fuel the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

To learn more about the impact of different segments on the market growth, Request a Sample PDF Report

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist diesel exhaust fluid market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the diesel exhaust fluid market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the diesel exhaust fluid market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of diesel exhaust fluid market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The squalene market is estimated to grow by USD 64.75 million between 2022 and 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.36%.Squalene is a natural 30-carbon triterpene. The growth of the market depends on several factors, such as increasing acceptance of UVA/B filters in sunscreens and sun protection cosmetics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and increasing demand for anti-aging products.

The hot melt adhesives market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million. This hot melt adhesives market report extensively covers market segmentation by product (ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), rubber, polyolefin, polyurethane, and others), application (packaging, nonwoven hygiene products, furniture, and woodworking, automobile, and footwear, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). High application in sanitary materials is one of the key factors driving the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market.

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 13.14% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 18,114.37 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022- 2023 (%) 12.66 Regional analysis North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Vehicle Type

7 Market Segmentation by Packaging

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio