Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market to Grow by USD 26.86 Billion from 2024-2028, Driven by Rising Vehicle Production and AI's Impact on Market Trends - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is redefining market landscape - The Global Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market size is estimated to grow by USD 26.86 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of almost 16.26% during the forecast period. Increasing production of vehicles is driving market growth, with a trend towards introduction of new technologies for the reduction of NOX emissions. However, decrease in the demand for diesel engine vehicles poses a challenge - Key market players include Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global diesel exhaust fluid market 2024-2028

Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Diesel Exhaust Fluid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 16.26% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 26862.2 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 13.62 Regional analysis North America, APAC, South America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 34% Key countries US, China, Germany, Japan, and South Korea Key companies profiled Air Liquide SA, BASF SE, BRENNTAG SE, Cervantes Distribution Inc., CF Industries Holdings Inc., China Petrochemical Corp., Colonial Chemical Inc., Cummins Inc., Dyno Nobel, Innoco Oil Pte. Ltd., Midtex Oil L.P., MUSKET Corp., Nissan Chemical Corp., Northdale Oil Inc., Novax Material and Technology Inc., Nutrien Ltd., S CCI India Pvt. Ltd., Shell plc, TotalEnergies SE, and Yara International ASA

Market Driver

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) market focuses on reducing NOx emissions from diesel engines. BMW's BluePerformance technology uses AdBlue, a DEF, in addition to particle filters and NOx catalytic converters. Loughborough University's Ammonia Creation and Conversion Technology (ACCT) enhances AdBlue's effectiveness at lower exhaust temperatures. Key players include OEMs, LCV manufacturers, and bulk suppliers like FMT Swiss Ag. Factors impacting the market include emission norms, vehicle maintenance, and urea prices. DEF is an odorless, colorless, non-flammable solution used in SCR technology to neutralize harmful pollutants.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

Market Challenges

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) market faces challenges due to decreasing demand for diesel vehicles in key markets like China , India , Germany , the UK, and France . Strict regulations against diesel emissions, driven by air quality concerns, are pushing automakers towards electric vehicles. DEF, an aqueous urea solution, is used to reduce NOx emissions. Its shelf life, temperature stability, and non-flammable nature make it suitable for various industries, including marine, aerospace, and LCVs. However, rising electric vehicle penetration, infrastructure development, and urea prices are impacting factors.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

Segment Overview

This diesel exhaust fluid market report extensively covers market segmentation by

Vehicle Type 1.1 Commercial vehicles

1.2 Non-road vehicles

1.3 Passenger vehicles

1.4 Trains Packaging 2.1 Bulk

2.2 Cans and bottles

2.3 IBCs and drums Geography 3.1 North America

3.2 APAC

3.3 South America

3.4 Europe

3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Commercial vehicles- The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) market experienced significant growth in 2020, driven primarily by the commercial vehicles sector. Diesel SCR vehicles, which dominate this segment, utilize DEF to neutralize harmful pollutants, including NOx emissions, in the exhaust pipe. The DEF consists of a 32.5% solution of aqueous urea. Key components of DEF include Carbon dioxide, Nitrogen, and Water vapor. Proper storage is crucial, with Shelf life and Temperature being essential factors. DEF is typically stored in Polyethylene plastic or Stainless steel Storage tanks. Tier-1 OEMs and commercial vehicle manufacturers rely on DEF pumps to ensure efficient delivery of the fluid to the engine. The DEF pump segment is expected to grow as Business activities resume and Emission norms become stricter in Developing economies. Bulk supply modes, such as FMT Swiss Ag, are increasingly popular due to their cost-effectiveness. The DEF OE market is expected to expand as economic conditions improve and LCVs adopt DEF technology to meet Air quality standards. DEF is an Anti-pollution agent that plays a vital role in reducing harmful emissions. It is used in various industries, including Marine, Aerospace, and Automobile manufacturing. The DEF aftermarket is also growing, with an increasing focus on SCR technology and Engine coolants. The DEF market's success is contingent upon the availability of raw materials, such as Urea, and the efficiency of the Supply chain. The workforce must be adequately trained to ensure the safe handling and transportation of DEF.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) market is experiencing significant growth due to the increasing demand for Diesel SCR (Selective Catalytic Reduction) vehicles. These vehicles utilize DEF pumps to deliver aqueous urea solution as an anti-pollution agent. The DEF OE (Original Equipment) market is dominated by Tier-1 OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers), ensuring the efficient operation of SCR technology. DEF pumps are crucial components in the DEF system, which helps in reducing harmful pollutants such as nitrogen oxides (NOx) by converting them into water vapor and carbon dioxide. The DEF aftermarket is also expanding, providing solutions for maintaining the DEF storage tanks and ensuring the shelf life of the fluid. The DEF market's success is dependent on the availability of urea, engine coolants, and proper storage conditions. Proper temperature control and storage are essential to maintain the DEF's shelf life and ensure its effectiveness as an anti-pollution agent.

Market Research Overview

The Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) market is a significant segment in the automotive industry, driven by the increasing demand for reduced emissions in vehicles. DEF vehicles use urea-based solutions, such as AdBlue, to neutralize harmful nitrogen oxides (NOx) in diesel exhaust. The market for DEF is projected to grow, with key contributors being the European Union and the United States. The OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) like Daimler, Volkswagen, and Volvo, among others, are major players in the DEF market. The use of DEF is mandatory in Europe since 2009 for new types of heavy-duty vehicles and since 2014 for new types of light commercial vehicles. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) also mandates the use of DEF in heavy-duty vehicles from model year 2010 and above. The market for DEF is expected to grow due to the increasing stringency of emission norms and the growing awareness of environmental concerns.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation

Vehicle Type

Commercial Vehicles



Non-road Vehicles



Passenger Vehicles



Trains

Packaging

Bulk



Cans And Bottles



IBCs And Drums

Geography

North America



APAC



South America



Europe



Middle East And Africa

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio