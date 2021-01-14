Diesel Forward® Expands Traditional Fuel System Components Offering

WINDSOR, Wis., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Diesel Forward expands its leadership in diesel fuel systems by increasing its repair parts offering with acquisition of DIPACO®.

Diesel Forward's network, the diesel experts, have been servicing fuel systems for more than 50 years. Delivering on our commitment to provide repair components, Diesel Forward has reached an agreement to purchase the assets of DIPACO. DIPACO for 60 years has been providing products to fuel repair shops globally.

With this acquisition, Diesel Forward will expand its fuel system product line by offering 1,000+ additional SKUs of traditional fuel repair components and kits. DIPACO has a rich history and product breath that will ensure customers have the parts they need to service the millions of fuel systems in operation. Diesel Forward will continue to provide these products under the DIPACO brand. DIPACO will be an additional product line that Diesel Forward adds to its portfolio. Diesel Forward has the most comprehensive offering new and remanufactured fuel system and engine components for light, medium and heavy duty, and off-highway applications.

Diesel Forward, Inc., is the nation's leading provider of aftermarket diesel engine fuel systems and technical components for light, medium and heavy-duty, and off highway vehicles and equipment. The company and its Alliant Power brand distribute aftermarket new and remanufactured parts through more than 21 central distributors and over 550 service dealers around the world. Diesel Forward is also the largest distributor of top OEM brands to the aftermarket, including its national fleet accounts, through company-owned warehouses across four U.S. time zones. For more information, visit http://www.dieselforward.com/ .

DIPACO has been involved in the diesel parts aftermarket since 1948. For the first 20 years, its focus was on engine parts, beginning with Detroit Diesel and moving into parts for Buda and Allis-Chalmers engines. Beginning in the mid-1960s, DIPACO began its journey into supplying fuel injection parts. For more information, visit https://www.dipacodtech.com/ .

