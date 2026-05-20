NEW YORK, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DIESEL Fragrances announces actress and award-winning performer Dove Cameron as the new Global Ambassador for ONLY DESIRE, opening a bold new chapter as the first feminine fragrance launched under the creative direction of Glenn Martens.

DIESEL Fragrances unveils Dove Cameron as the Global Ambassador for ONLY DESIRE

Dove Cameron embodies the essence of modern femininity—bold, emotional, and unapologetic. Having evolved from a Disney star into a formidable cultural force, her magnetic presence has captivated a global audience. Following her appearances on the 2025 Radical Optimism tour with Dua Lipa, Dove is currently preparing for her own highly anticipated worldwide tour in summer 2026. A trusted voice among Gen Z with over 74 million followers, she represents a generation that prizes emotional honesty and fearless self-expression.

Today, Diesel Fragrance is thrilled to have her embody Only Desire: a declaration that a woman's wants and needs are rights to be claimed. Dove's journey with the brand comes to life through a surreal campaign film directed by Amber Grace Johnson and shot by Harley Weir, depicting a confident protagonist moving through a world of sculptural orchids toward the "throne of desire."

This launch marks a new Diesel era, captured in the manifesto: "My Desire. My Power." It celebrates feminine desire not as an impulse to be suppressed, but as a transformative, definitive energy for the contemporary woman.

ABOUT DIESEL

Diesel is an innovative international lifestyle company, founded by Renzo Rosso in 1978. Rooted in denim mastery and evolved into being a leader in premium fashion, Diesel is now a true alternative to the established luxury market. Since 2020, Diesel's collections are overseen by creative director Glenn Martens, including apparel, accessories and a wide range of lifestyle collaborations: from eyewear, fragrances, watches and jewelry to interior

design and real estate projects with Diesel Living. Discovering, supporting, and fostering creativity is part of Diesel DNA and of its parenting company OTB, the international fashion and luxury group powering a variety of global iconic brands and companies.

SOURCE DIESEL Fragrances