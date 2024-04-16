Diesel Generator Market worth $23.4 billion by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

250 – Tables

Diesel Generator Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $17.9 billion Estimated Value by 2029 $23.4 billion Growth Rate Poised to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% Largest Market Asia Pacific Market Size Available for 2021-2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Power rating, design, end-user, application, and region Geographies Covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America Key Market Opportunities urbanization and industrialization. Key Market Drivers Growing demand for uninterrupted & reliable power supply

The standby power, by application, is expected to grow as the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, the Diesel Generator Market has been split into standby power, peak shaving, Prime & continuous power. The standby power segment in the Diesel Generator Market is anticipated to be the largest, primarily due to their cost effectiveness. Standby power Diesel generators are not designed to withstand overload capabilities and are mostly used in homes and businesses.

Stationary, by design, is expected to grow as the largest segment during the forecast period.

Based on design, the Diesel Generator Market has been split into Stationary and portable. The Stationary segment in the Diesel Generator Market is anticipated to be the largest because of their higher power output range from 3 Kw to 700 Kw. Stationary diesel generators can support high power levels continuously along with certain features like automatic transfer switches, making them a preferred choice for long-term and high-power backup solutions.

Up to 50 kW, by Power rating, is expected to grow as the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the Diesel Generator Market based on offering into Various power ratings: (Up to 50 kW, 51 – 280 kW, 281 – 500 kW, 501 – 2000 kW, Above 2000 Kw). Up to 50 kW is expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to their versatility and widespread applications. Generators operate at a consistent engine speed, making them suitable for residential, personal, small scale commercial purposes like retail sectors and telecom.

North America is expected to be the fastest region in the Diesel Generator Industry

North America is expected to be the fastest region in the Diesel Generator Market during the forecast period. The region's increasing focus on Diesel generators is due to the increasing infrastructure activities, Oil and gas exploration activities and the Industrial sector. Moreover, the rising demand of reliable power across data centers and other critical infrastructure needing backup power coupled with a growing need for convenience in households. The increasing expansion in manufacturing and construction, particularly in the US, is also expected to boost the diesel generators market in North America. The affordability of the diesel generators, since these generators are cost-effective, thus it is also a preferred choice among the North American customers.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Diesel Generator Companies are Caterpillar (USA), Cummins Inc., (USA), Generac power systems, Inc (USA), Rolls-Royce PLC (UK), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, ltd (Japan). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contracts, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

